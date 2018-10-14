medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

UV Rays and UnHealthy Habits are Exposing Local Residents of Ladakh to Cancer

by Rishika Gupta on  October 14, 2018 at 5:09 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Gastrointestinal cancer and skin cancer are on the rise in the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir. The risk of cancer comes as the local residents are exposed to harmful UV rays and some unhealthy habits such as consuming bad meat, drinking alcohol and eating spicy food.
UV Rays and UnHealthy Habits are Exposing Local Residents of Ladakh to Cancer
UV Rays and UnHealthy Habits are Exposing Local Residents of Ladakh to Cancer

The high altitude, exposure to excessive ultraviolet (UV) rays, lack of oxygen and the sedentary lifestyle of the locals are leading to a rise to cancer cases, particularly gastrointestinal (GI) and of the skin, according to medical experts from New Delhi's premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Twenty-four of the experts attended a five-day medical camp organized here by Ashoka Mission and SNM Hospital that focused on providing free medical aid to the people of the Leh and Kargil belt, especially those living in far-off villages and belonging to financially poor backgrounds. The camp -- now in its 25th year -- saw more than 2,700 patients attending and getting examined.

"Out of 100 patients, 60-65 cases are of GI cancer. Unfortunately, in this belt, there is no proper record or data of cases of cancer. The only numbers we get are from the hospital," Dr. Atul Sharma, Oncologist at the Dr. B.R.A Institute-Rotary Cancer Hospital (BIRCH) at AIIMS, told this visiting IANS correspondent.

Dr. Sharma said the rise in GI cancer is mostly because of the unhealthy and sedentary lifestyle which includes consumption of stored meat and hot beverages.

"To keep their body warm, especially during the harsh winter, the people consume meat which has usually been stored for long periods. Their dishes are even spicy. Also consumption of too many hot beverages, smoking and drinking further escalate the causes of GI cancer," Dr. Sharma added.

"Liver cancer from Hepatitis B is also a concern in this belt. There have been few cases which have come up, and we are doing further research on the reasons behind it," he added.

GI cancer, according to the doctor, is found to be more common in men aged above 40. Women who have undergone menopause have also been found to be prone, along with cervical and breast cancer.

"People are not aware of the early symptoms. There is a major lack of awareness in the region. Ninety percent of the cases that came to me was in advanced stages. There is not much access to cancer treatment, and even the proper drugs are not available," Dr. Sharma noted.

According to the oncologist, there are chances of the GI cancer rate going up in the coming years, but periodical endoscopy and early chemotherapy might help control the rise.

Dr. Kaushal K. Verma, a Dermatologist at AIIMS, stated that workers exposed to too much sunlight are also at higher risk of contracting skin cancer.

"The ultraviolet rays are too strong here. even if the locals are properly covered or use umbrellas, it won't work much here," he commented.

Dr. Verma noted that the early symptoms of skin cancer are small patches which are mostly ignored.

"People don't take these marks seriously because they are usually small in size. Also, it often becomes difficult for an individual to distinguish between normal skin disease and the cancer mark," he added.

Not just exposure to the environment, Dr. Verma cited food habits, vitamin deficiency and even pollution in the belt as reasons for the rise in skin cancer cases.

"If skin cancer is not treated at an early stage, it can be life-threatening. Women in the belt are more into outdoor activities than men, so they face the danger of getting diagnosed with skin cancer, especially after the age of 40," he said.

Apart from skin cancer, Dr. Verma said locals are also at high risk in terms of several other skin problems like eczema and facial pigmentation, which are often difficult to treat as well.

"Most of the year it is extremely cold and dry. And when it is sunny, the rays are very strong -- enough to damage the skin. This escalates skin problems," he noted.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Skin Uses Projectiles to Protect Against UV Rays

Skin Uses Projectiles to Protect Against UV Rays

Researchers at Lund University have found that our skin protects us against the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun.

Circadian Rhythms in Skin Stem Cells may Protect Against UV Rays

Circadian Rhythms in Skin Stem Cells may Protect Against UV Rays

The human skin should be strong enough to cope up with the harmful UV radiations from the sun and other environmental factors that fluctuate in a circadian manner

UV Rays Prevent the Spread of Chickenpox

UV Rays Prevent the Spread of Chickenpox

Uv rays can stop the spread of chickenpox which means that people in milder climates are at a higher risk of the disease.

Skin can Sense and Protect Itself from UV Rays

Skin can Sense and Protect Itself from UV Rays

Human skin has its own mechanism of protecting itself from ultraviolet (UV) radiation and using sunscreens could actually block the body's natural defense against harmful UV rays.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Ultra-Violet Radiation

Ultra-Violet Radiation

Discovery of Ultraviolet and Infrared Radiation – Herschel used prism and thermometer to measure temperature of seven colors of the rainbow and Ritter also discovered electro-magnetic emissions.

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Ultra-Violet Radiation Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Gene Therapy

Test Your Knowledge on Gene Therapy

Gene therapy is a specialized procedure where genetic material is introduced into the cells of a ...

 Health Benefits of Kumquat

Health Benefits of Kumquat

The orange-like citrus fruit, Kumquat, is a complete health booster if included regularly in your ...

 Phantosmia (Phantom Smell)

Phantosmia (Phantom Smell)

Phantosmia is a rare disorder that causes one to perceive nonexistent unpleasant odors, mainly ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive