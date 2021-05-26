by Hannah Joy on  May 26, 2021 at 5:07 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Uttar Pradesh Government Connects Children to AYUSH Kavach App
Children are connected to the 'AYUSH Kavach App', an initiative of the AYUSH Department under the government of India in Uttar Pradesh to protect them from third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This will help people access prescriptions to strengthen their immune system through Ayurveda and to educate people about the effective home-remedies, especially for children who are likely to be impacted by a possible third wave of the pandemic.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already ordered to set up at least 100 pediatric beds in every district.


Ensuring top class treatment, the department of medical education has prepared 432 pediatric ICU (PICU) beds in medical colleges and medical institutes across the state.

PICU wards are being set up at the King George's Medical University (KGMU) and the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (with a capacity of 120 beds), while a 54-bed PICU ward is to be set up at the Gorakhpur Medical College with all the resources.

According to a government spokesman, the experience of the Yogi Adityanath government in tackling the Japanese Encephalitis will help control the spread of the third wave of the pandemic.

"A total of 38 hospitals that were constructed to deal with Japanese Encephalitis are also included to combat the possible third wave, which the experts fear will affect children more," the spokesman said.

The expert committee has given details of human resources, equipment and medicines for 10-bed PICUs to which the UP government has given instructions to purchase as required.

In view of the third wave, work is going on a war-footing in Jhansi, Amethi, Mathura, Moradabad, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Chitrakoot, Lucknow, Azamgarh and other districts.

PICU beds will soon be ready in Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Jalaun and Kaushambhi.

The state government has already formed a committee of expert doctors, headed by the Director of PGI, Lucknow.

Meanwhile, the principal secretary in the medical education department, Alok Kumar, said that detailed guidelines have been issued recently on the recommendations of the expert advisory committee and accordingly, complete preparations are being made.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

'Ayush Kavach' App Provides Online consultation
Home-based treatment facilities given to patients through 'AYUSH Kavach' app by AYUSH mission.
READ MORE
Ayush App Treats Covid-19 Patients in Home Isolation
AYUSH Kavach App helps provide maximum benefits of the ancient and traditional health systems like Ayurveda which are affordable and accessible. It is helpful in treating patients in home isolation.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Testing & Treatment Come Under Ayushman Ambit
Coronavirus testing and treatment are to be made free for Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries, revealed sources
READ MORE
Around 85 Percent Rural and 60 Percent Urban Households to Profit from Ayushman Bharat Scheme
Around 60 percent of urban families and 85 percent of rural families have been identified by the government that will profit from the Ayushman Bharat National Health Protection Scheme.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

More News on:

Height and Weight-KidsNeck Cracking