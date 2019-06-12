medindia

Using Lungs from Increased-risk Donors Expands Donor Pool, Maintains Current Survival Rates: Study

by Iswarya on  December 6, 2019 at 7:04 PM Organ Donation News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study found no significant difference in patient survival or rates of rejection when the recipient accepted increased risk lungs, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery.
Using Lungs from Increased-risk Donors Expands Donor Pool, Maintains Current Survival Rates: Study
Using Lungs from Increased-risk Donors Expands Donor Pool, Maintains Current Survival Rates: Study

In addition, researchers saw no difference in rejection or graft (donor's lung) survival after one year in patients receiving lungs from increased-risk donors.

Show Full Article


In 2013, the proportion of non-standard risk-lung donors increased as the U.S. Public Health Service expanded the definition of what it means to be a "high risk" donor. The definition broadened the designation to include more organs in this category and changed the name to "increased risk" donors.

The designation is used to identify risky donor behavior with the goal of reducing the transmission of HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C. All organs considered for transplant are tested for infectious disease, but there is a very small possibility of an infection not showing up upon early initial testing because the immune system has not produced enough antibodies yet to be detected.

Increased risk behaviors include activities like non-medical intravenous drug use and sexual contact with a person known or suspected to have HIV, hepatitis B, or hepatitis C infections. The broadened definition also encompasses donors whose medical or behavioral history cannot be obtained. Prior to the changes, about 8% of organs were considered "high risk;" after the changes, about 22% were considered "increased risk."

During the study, researchers looked at a total of 18,490 patients, with 64% transplanted during the high-risk-designation period and 36% during the increased-risk period. Researchers found no statistically significant differences in survival, and acute rejection that was treated or organ survival for those receiving either an increased risk or high-risk donor organs compared to those with standard-risk organs. This study did not look at recipients who accepted organs known to have hepatitis C, which, with new treatment options for the infection, is becoming more common.

Researchers worry the broadened definition has the potential to narrow the donor pool because transplant candidates often refuse organs from increased risk donors. Transplant candidates must consent to use a non-standard-risk organ, and studies have shown up to 78% of waitlist candidates refuse an offer from an increased-risk donor. Due to organ shortages, approximately 10% of U.S. lung transplant candidates die on the waiting list every year.

"Our findings raise the question of the utility of the designation of 'increased risk' for donor's lungs since there is no impact on outcomes," said Carli Lehr, M.D., M.S., a transplant pulmonologist at Cleveland Clinic and lead author of the study. "Forgoing the designation, treating all donors as potentially at risk, and using appropriate post-transplant screening for infectious diseases may increase overall organ utilization and lessen deaths on the waitlist."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Pulmonary Fibrosis

Do you find yourself out of breath and coughing a lot lately? Do you work in dust prone places? Well, then you might have pulmonary fibrosis.

New Drug Combination may Extend the Lives of Lung Transplant Patients

A new drug combination with the potential to extend patient survival in lung transplant recipients has been identified. Sirolimus plus Tacrolimus combination helps in the long-term prevention of chronic rejection. Further studies would be required ...

Exploring Causes of Lung Transplant Rejection-Study

Cells activated by autocrine pathway produce excess collagen that leads to progressive scarring and rejection of transplanted lungs.

Exercise Keeps Lung Transplant Patients Physically Fit

An exercise regimen following lung transplantation helps to keep patients physically fit and reduces heart-related complications.

What's New on Medindia

Wilms' Tumor: Root Cause of Childhood Kidney Cancer Discovered

Pyloric Stenosis in Adults

Whole Fruits can Control Your Blood Pressure
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive