US Woman Who Shed Weight Left with 9 Kg Excess Skin

by Iswarya on  December 2, 2019 at 12:08 PM Weight Loss
Catherine Shanklin, a woman in Oklahoma in the US lost over 8 kg naturally over three years instead of going in for surgery but ended up with loose folds of excess skin, which she is now expecting to get removed.
Now, she is faced with managing 20lbs (over 9 kg) of excess skin that hands in multiple folds, which she will have to get removed, the Daily Mirror reported.

"It took me exactly three years to lose the weight. It still shocks me when I see pictures, and I'm like, 'Is that really me?' I am so glad I stayed the course of doing it on my own and opted out of having surgery," Shanklin was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

Source: IANS

