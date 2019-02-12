US Woman Who Shed Weight Left with 9 Kg Excess Skin

Now, she is faced with managing 20lbs (over 9 kg) of excess skin that hands in multiple folds, which she will have to get removed, the Daily Mirror reported.
‘The woman weighed 30 stones and wore size 6XL trousers at her heaviest, but lost an incredible 18.5 stones naturally over three years.
"It took me exactly three years to lose the weight. It still shocks me when I see pictures, and I'm like, 'Is that really me?' I am so glad I stayed the course of doing it on my own and opted out of having surgery," Shanklin was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.
Source: IANS