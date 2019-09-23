medindia

US Pediatric Heart Transplant Waitlist Policy Is Not Working as Planned

by Jeffil Obadiah on  September 23, 2019 at 5:29 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The waitlist policy which aimed to protect children lives by giving importance to children anticipating heart transplantation in the U.S has unwanted consequences.
US Pediatric Heart Transplant Waitlist Policy Is Not Working as Planned
US Pediatric Heart Transplant Waitlist Policy Is Not Working as Planned

The study, published today in the American Journal of Transplantation by cardiologists at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, found no overall improvement in waitlist mortality rates after the policy change, and for some types of heart disease, mortality increased. "Changes were made to prioritize sicker children with fewer treatment options -- for instance, kids with congenital heart defects -- but the reality we're showing is that since the criteria change, transplant centers are using more listing status exceptions, essentially short-circuiting the intended benefit," said senior author Brian Feingold, M.D., medical director of pediatric heart failure and heart transplantation at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. The new policy de-prioritizes some children with cardiomyopathies, a type of heart disease where the heart muscle can't squeeze hard enough to pump effectively. Since this change, clinicians are getting more exceptions to the policy for their cardiomyopathy patients; especially a subtype called dilated cardiomyopathy so that patients will retain the highest listing status. Across the country, exceptions for dilated cardiomyopathy rose by more than 13-fold, yet the study shows high priority status makes no difference in the survival rates of these patients. On the other hand, children with two other subtypes of cardiomyopathy -- hypertrophic or restrictive -- without exception, are now dying on the waitlist at a rate 4-6 times higher than before the new criteria went into effect. "We can't prove causality here, but it would seem that restrictive and hypertrophic cardiomyopathy patients have been disadvantaged by the criteria change," Feingold said. "They're prioritized downward under the umbrella of cardiomyopathy, likely inadvertently, while children with congenital heart defects have not been able to benefit due to increased exception use." Part of the reason patients with different subtypes of cardiomyopathy are faring so differently under the new guidelines is that children with dilated cardiomyopathy tend to be better candidates for implanted blood pumps called ventricular assist devices (VADs). It is considered a type of life support, VADs place patients higher on the waitlist. They also allow patients to rehabilitate, even leave the hospital, while waiting for a transplant. With this study, the researchers hope to spark discussion about ways to further improve the waitlist criteria for pediatric heart transplant candidates. "The chronic shortage of organ donors means that we must strive to optimize organ allocation as much as possible. It's very difficult to know all of the downstream effects of policy decisions like these, so we should continue to tweak and observe until we get it right," Feingold said.

Show Full Article


Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Gut Bacteria Linked to Heart Transplant Success or Failure

New study finds that certain gut microbes may delay or prevent organ rejection.

Piggyback Heart Transplant Procedure in Chennai - Interview With Dr.Ejaz Ahmed Sheriff

Dr. Ejaz Ahmed Sheriff performed a piggyback heart transplant in Chennai at the Madras Medical Mission (MMM) Hospital. Medindia interviewed him to find out more about the novelty of such a heart transplant.

UC San Diego Health Cardiovascular Institute Performs Its 50th Heart Transplant of the Year

UC San Diego Health Cardiovascular Institute transplant patients have a one-year survival rate of 97 percent; the waitlist death rate is one of the lowest nationally.

Doctors Successfully Perform Kolkata's Second Heart Transplant on a 51-Year-Old Man

City's second successful heart transplant was conducted on a 51-year-old man from Kolkata by doctors at a private hospital.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pediatric Pyloric Stenosis

Pyloric stenosis in a child is narrowing of the pylorus due to which the milk cannot pass into the small intestine.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

Third Party Administrator for Claims and Cashless Health Insurance

Understanding the role of Third Party Administrator (TPA) in the world of health insurance and how the TPA are changing the face of health insurance.

More News on:

Cardiac CatheterizationHeartHealthy HeartStatinsMitral Valve ProlapseAortic Valve StenosisThird Party Administrator for Claims and Cashless Health InsurancePediatric Pyloric StenosisPericarditis

What's New on Medindia

Promote Heart-Healthy Lifestyle in Schools can Prevent Cardiovascular Deaths

Home Remedies For Eczema

Living Kidney Donors at Higher Risk of Developing Hypertension
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive