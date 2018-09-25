medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Organ Donation News

Doctors Successfully Perform Kolkata's Second Heart Transplant on a 51-Year-Old Man

by Iswarya on  September 25, 2018 at 9:46 AM Organ Donation News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Doctors at a private hospital successfully conduct city's second heart transplant and save a 51-year-old man from Kolkata.
Doctors Successfully Perform Kolkata's Second Heart Transplant on a 51-Year-Old Man
Doctors Successfully Perform Kolkata's Second Heart Transplant on a 51-Year-Old Man

The heart, donated by a brain-dead accident victim from Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada, was brought to the city in a chartered flight late on Sunday and transported to the Fortis hospital in south Kolkata's Anandapur by facilitating a green corridor, where the operation was then conducted.

The patient was suffering from 'Dilated cardiomyopathy,' a condition in which the heart's ability to pump blood is decreased because the heart's main pumping chamber, the left ventricle, is enlarged and weakened.

The patient's name was registered with NOTTO (National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation).

"The operation has been completed successfully. The patient will be under constant observation for the next 24-48 hours. His condition is stable," said K. M. Mandana, Director, Cardio-Thoracic and Vascular Surgery at the hospital.

Earlier on Sunday, a group of doctors removed the live heart from a 24-year-old brain dead patient at a private hospital, Malar in Chennai. It was then brought to Kolkata in a chartered flight at around 11.53 p.m.

The heart was transported to the hospital from the airport, by covering a distance of 26 km within 16 minutes through a green corridor.

Earlier in May, the city witnessed its first successful heart transplant surgery in the same hospital.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Transplantation

Transplantation

Organ and tissue transplantation can give a second chance at life to thousands of people. Learn more about this interesting procedure.

Opioid Epidemic Leads to Increase in Organ Donors in the USA

Opioid Epidemic Leads to Increase in Organ Donors in the USA

Opioid overdose deaths are increasing the number of organ donors in the USA.

Near Relative's Category in the Transplantation of Human Organs Law Likely to be Expanded

Near Relative's Category in the Transplantation of Human Organs Law Likely to be Expanded

The government is considering increasing live organ donations by including more family members like uncles, aunties, in-laws and cousin in the near relative's category who can donate

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Cardiac Catheterization Heart Healthy Heart Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Pericarditis Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old

Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old

Art of gardening can improve socializing and cognitive skills in children and elderly. As a therapy ...

 Health Benefits of Eating Prunes

Health Benefits of Eating Prunes

Prunes are dried plums that are packed with nutrients like vitamins and minerals that are essential ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Rabies

Test Your Knowledge on Rabies

Take the quiz on Rabies and test your knowledge about this infection that can affect the brain ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive