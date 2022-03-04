US Healthcare Workforce Still Suffers 2 Yrs into Pandemic, Reveals Report

During the past two years, the pandemic has taken a significant toll on the US healthcare workforce left them in fear combined with stress, burnout, and fatigue.
In 2020 alone, illness and injury increased by 40 per cent in healthcare and social assistance sectors, higher than any other private industry sector and led by the nursing professions, according to a report published by The Hill on its website.
"Almost one in five healthcare workers have quit their practice while many more have considered leaving," said the report, noting that "America is now facing a nursing shortage, long present but pushed to the brink by the pandemic," Xinhua news agency reported.
"At a time when so many were already struggling, layoffs eliminated the livelihoods of 12 per cent of healthcare workers, and those that remain are pressed to work harder, to do more with less support," it added.
Source: IANS