About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

India Reports 83 Deaths in 24 Hours

by Colleen Fleiss on April 3, 2022 at 11:08 PM
Font : A-A+

India Reports 83 Deaths in 24 Hours

In India, in the last 24 hours, 1,260 new coronavirus cases and 83 deaths have been reported. The new fatalities increased the nationwide death toll to 5,21,264.

Amid a continuous downward trend, India's active caseload has further declined to 13,445, constituting 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Advertisement


Also in the same period, a total of 5,28,021 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 79.02 crore.

While the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.23 per cent, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.24 per cent.

As of Saturday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 184.52 crore. This was achieved through 2,20,93,346 sessions.

Over 1.81 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine since the beginning of the inoculation drive for the 12 to 14 age group.

Source: IANS
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Simple Tips to Overcome Eyestrain During Exams
Simple Tips to Overcome Eyestrain During Exams
Disinfectant-Exposed Pregnancy Escalates the Risk of Asthma and Eczema in Children
Disinfectant-Exposed Pregnancy Escalates the Risk of Asthma and Eczema in Children
Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and ......
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. .....
COVID-19 Antiviral Drug Offers a Better Payoff for Most Symptoms
COVID-19 Antiviral Drug Offers a Better Payoff for Most Symptoms
An analysis of patient-reported data on the investigational COVID-19 antiviral drug molnupiravir ......
Convalescent Plasma to be Effective COVID-19 Therapy: Study
Convalescent Plasma to be Effective COVID-19 Therapy: Study
Plasma from patients who recovered from COVID-19 and whose blood contains antibodies against ......

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline) Post-Nasal Drip Noscaphene (Noscapine) Daily Calorie Requirements The Essence of Yoga Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants A-Z Drug Brands in India Diaphragmatic Hernia Indian Medical Journals Iron Intake Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE