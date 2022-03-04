India Reports 83 Deaths in 24 Hours

In India, in the last 24 hours, 1,260 new coronavirus cases and 83 deaths have been reported. The new fatalities increased the nationwide death toll to 5,21,264. Amid a continuous downward trend, India's active caseload has further declined to 13,445, constituting 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

‘A total of 1,404 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 4,24,92,326. The country's recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.’

While the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.23 per cent, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.24 per cent.



As of Saturday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 184.52 crore. This was achieved through 2,20,93,346 sessions.



Over 1.81 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine since the beginning of the inoculation drive for the 12 to 14 age group.



Also in the same period, a total of 5,28,021 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 79.02 crore.