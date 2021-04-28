Urine Analysis of Coronavirus Patients may Help Predict Severity

In addition, levels of these inflammatory markers were higher in patients with comorbidities such as high blood pressure and diabetes.
‘Scientists hope the results of the study will translate to a regular screening process for Covid-19 patients to predict who is more likely to develop severe disease and to aid in a successful treatment strategy.’
Researchers said they undertook this study in hopes of determining whether biomarkers of Covid-19 could predict which individuals will develop "overly exuberant immune responses," also called a cytokine storm.
They chose to screen the urine of Covid-19 patients because of its non-invasive nature that doesn't require the use of needles or blood samples.
The findings will be presented virtually at the American Physiological Society's annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2021.
Source: IANS