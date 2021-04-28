by Colleen Fleiss on  April 28, 2021 at 11:20 PM Coronavirus News
Urine Analysis of Coronavirus Patients may Help Predict Severity
COVID-19 patients' urine samples can help predict the disease's severity, according to researchers.

The study, led by researchers from Wayne State University in Detroit, US, revealed elevated levels of specific biomarkers of the immune system compared to those who were not infected with coronavirus.

In addition, levels of these inflammatory markers were higher in patients with comorbidities such as high blood pressure and diabetes.


Researchers said they undertook this study in hopes of determining whether biomarkers of Covid-19 could predict which individuals will develop "overly exuberant immune responses," also called a cytokine storm.

They chose to screen the urine of Covid-19 patients because of its non-invasive nature that doesn't require the use of needles or blood samples.

The findings will be presented virtually at the American Physiological Society's annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2021.

Source: IANS

