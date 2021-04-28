by Colleen Fleiss on  April 28, 2021 at 11:22 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID Spike Protein Alone may Cause Lung Inflammation
Exposure to SARS-CoV-2 spike protein alone was enough to induce coronavirus-like symptoms, including lung damage and severe lung inflammation, said researchers.

The researchers from Old Dominion University, Virginia, US, developed a genetically modified mouse and injected it with a segment of the spike protein and analysed their response 72 hours later. Another group of mice received only saline to serve as control.

The genetically modified mice exhibited Covid-19-like symptoms that included severe inflammation, an influx of white blood cells into their lungs and evidence of a cytokine storm -- an immune response in which the body starts to attack its own cells and tissues rather than just fighting off the virus. However, the mice that only received saline remained normal, the results showed.


"Our findings show that the SARS-CoV2 spike protein causes lung injury even without the presence of intact virus," said Pavel Solopov, Assistant Professor at the varsity.

"This previously unknown mechanism could cause symptoms before substantial viral replication occurs," Solopov said.

The findings will be presented at the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics annual meeting during the virtual Experimental Biology 2021 meeting, to be held April 27-30.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
The Lungs - Animation
The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place.
READ MORE
Antiseptic Throat Spray and Malaria Drug may Curb the Spread of Covid-19
Povidone-iodine throat spray and oral hydroxychloroquine reduce SARS-CoV-2 infection among quarantined individuals living in a closed and high exposure setting.
READ MORE
Shift Working: New COVID-19 Risk Factor
People who work shifts are at an increased risk to end up in hospital with COVID-19 than people who have regular work patterns.
READ MORE
Anti-Inflammatory Diet
Healthy foods as part of anti-inflammatory diet to fight inflammation are basic components of the Mediterranean diet.
READ MORE
Baby Food - Basics
The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants’ health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.
READ MORE
Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes
Athletes can be physically fit by consuming a well balanced nutritious diet, which keeps them mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all around the year. Here are some simple and essential diet and nutrition tips for athletes.
READ MORE
Inflammation
Inflammation is the response of living tissue to injury due to a variety of causes that call upon host defenses to eliminate the offending agent.
READ MORE
Magical Millets for Your Health
Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.
READ MORE
Pneumoconiosis
Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.
READ MORE
Pneumonitis
Pneumonitis usually refers to inflammation of lung tissue due to various non-infective causes such as allergies, chemicals, and drugs although infection also causes pneumonitis. Treatment depends on the underlying cause
READ MORE
Silicosis
Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.
READ MORE
Top Ten Foods That Trigger Inflammation
Foods like refined carbohydrates, sugar, certain types of fat, artificial food additives and alcohol can trigger inflammatory responses and are known as pro-inflammatory foods.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

More News on:

PneumoconiosisSilicosisMagical Millets for Your HealthBaby Food - BasicsDiet and Nutrition Tips for AthletesNutrition IQAnti-Inflammatory DietInflammationTop Ten Foods That Trigger InflammationPneumonitis