Urinary, Respiratory Tract Infections May Double Heart Attack, Stroke Risk

Individuals suffering from urinary or respiratory tract infections may face nearly double the risk of heart attacks and strokes than obesity, warn researchers.

The study -- led by a researcher of Indian origin -- found that if the frequency of these common infections causing hospitalisation continues for a longer period it may even lead to death.



‘Patients diagnosed urinary or respiratory tract infections were three times more likely to die than those without prior infection after developing heart disease, and almost twice as likely to die if they had a stroke.’ "Our figures suggest that those who are admitted to hospital with a respiratory or



The effects of the common infections were of similar magnitude among the people suffering from diabetes, hypertension, and cholesterol, researchers said.



"It is notable that infection appears to confer as much, if not more, of a



Researchers conducted the study over 34,027 patients who had been admitted with a urinary or respiratory tract infection with an age and sex-matched control group without infection.



Factors such as age, gender, ethnicity, obesity and tobacco use, as well as medical conditions including excess cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes and kidney disease, heart failure and atrial fibrillation were also taken into account.



