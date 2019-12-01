medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

UP is on Alert After 17 Swine Flu Cases Reported

by Mohamed Fathima S on  January 12, 2019 at 9:19 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The state of Uttar Pradesh is on alert across all the districts regarding the spread of H1N1 swine flu infection. The virus has claimed 17 lives in the past week, according to the reports of health officials.
UP is on Alert After 17 Swine Flu Cases Reported
UP is on Alert After 17 Swine Flu Cases Reported

According to the government, so far 17 cases of swine flu have been reported from across the state. Among the affected, a 46-year-old patient hailing from Rae Bareli, passed away on Wednesday.

Health officers across the state have been asked to ensure that isolated wards are set up in hospitals for patients affected by H1N1.

The state government has also asked officials from the health department to make sure that awareness programs are run so that people are sensitized about the disease and its symptoms.

Laboratory tests for swine flu are conducted in the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow; SN Medical College, Agra; GSVM Medical College, Kanpur; BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur and at three other places in the state.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Recommended Reading

Swine Flu

Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has originated from the pigs. Winter always brings along the chills and the flu, make sure you're safe this season.

Health Risks of Eating Pork

Pork is one of the most popular and widely consumed of all red meats but how healthy is it? Find out whether you can eat pork in any form.

Gastroenteritis

Gastroenteritis or Stomach Flu or Gastric flu is highly contagious and infectious inflammation of stomach, small and large intestines that causes diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain and abdominal cramps.

Bird Flu

Bird flu (avian influenza/avian flu) is a disease caused by an influenza virus (H5N1) that primarily affects birds but can infect humans also.

More News on:

Swine Flu Health Risks of Eating Pork 

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Ackee

Healthy Lunchbox Tips and Recipes for Kids

Diet and Colorectal Cancer: What is the Connection?
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive