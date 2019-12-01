UP is on Alert After 17 Swine Flu Cases Reported

The state of Uttar Pradesh is on alert across all the districts regarding the spread of H1N1 swine flu infection. The virus has claimed 17 lives in the past week, according to the reports of health officials.

According to the government, so far 17 cases of swine flu have been reported from across the state. Among the affected, a 46-year-old patient hailing from Rae Bareli, passed away on Wednesday.



‘Swine flu or H1N1 virus is an influenza virus originated in pigs and spread from person to person causing flu-like symptoms.’ Health officers across the state have been asked to ensure that isolated wards are set up in hospitals for patients affected by H1N1.



The state government has also asked officials from the health department to make sure that awareness programs are run so that people are sensitized about the disease and its symptoms.



Laboratory tests for swine flu are conducted in the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow; SN Medical College, Agra; GSVM Medical College, Kanpur; BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur and at three other places in the state.







