Untreated Sleep Apnea can Affect Your Heart Health

by Iswarya on  January 19, 2020 at 7:04 PM Respiratory Disease News
Untreated, moderate and severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) can double your risk of dying from heart disease, reports a new study.
Untreated Sleep Apnea can Affect Your Heart Health
According to the AASM, there are five key warning signs and risk factors for sleep apnea: snoring, choking or gasping during sleep, fatigue or daytime sleepiness, obesity (BMI of 30 or higher), and high blood pressure.

"We estimate that about 23.5 million Americans have undiagnosed obstructive sleep apnea, which increases their risk for heart problems," said AASM President Dr. Kelly A. Carden. "Anyone who experiences snoring, choking, or gasping during sleep should talk to a medical provider about their risk for sleep apnea."

The AASM warns that untreated, severe obstructive sleep apnea hurts HEARTS by increasing the risk of:

H - Heart failure

E - Elevated blood pressure

A - Atrial fibrillation

R - Resistant hypertension

T - Type 2 diabetes

S - Stroke

If you or a loved one has any of the symptoms of sleep apnea, you should speak with your medical provider or reach out to an AASM-accredited sleep center.

Source: Newswise

