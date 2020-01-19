Untreated, moderate and severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) can double your risk of dying from heart disease, reports a new study.

Untreated Sleep Apnea can Affect Your Heart Health

‘Did you know that sleep apnea impacts heart health? Moderate and severe sleep apnea is linked to an elevated risk of cardiovascular disease. ’

The AASM warns that untreated, severe obstructive sleep apnea hurts HEARTS by increasing the risk of:



H - Heart failure



E - Elevated blood pressure



A - Atrial fibrillation



R - Resistant hypertension



T - Type 2 diabetes



S - Stroke



If you or a loved one has any of the symptoms of sleep apnea, you should speak with your medical provider or reach out to an AASM-accredited sleep center.



According to the AASM, there are five key warning signs and risk factors for sleep apnea: snoring, choking or gasping during sleep, fatigue or daytime sleepiness, obesity (BMI of 30 or higher), and high blood pressure.