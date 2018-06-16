Twin with Your Dad on This Father's Day

Father's day is celebrated all over the world and on this day try to coordinate your attire with his clothes, may be take a leaf out of your childhood to make it a memorable day.

Akshay Narvekar, founder at Bombay Shirt Company, and Ambud Sharma, Founder at Escaro Royale Luxury, have listed a few ideas for what you can wear on the special date:



‘You can twin with your dad by wearing playful printed shirts or T-shirts and shoes or belts in sync on this Father's day.’ Playful printed shirt: You can buy playful printed shirts and go twinning with your father on a barbecue brunch or to an amusing brewery hunt in the evening.



Striped linen shirt: While you're bored donning a formal look during the weekdays, you can always go for elegance with a striped linen shirt in striking colors such as matt gold, lavender, navy blue and bottle green. It is also a perfect pick for the humid weather.



T-shirts are casuals: Whether you are going for a dinner or a casual lunch date, you should think beyond wearing a t-shirt. A general rule of thumb is to dress business casual, a button-down shirt with denims is appropriate for the occasion. If you are planning to take your father out on a sunny day for a cool drink for that man-to-man talk, pair your white shirt with slip on shoes.



Shoes and belts in sync: Be humble and in gratitude when you are with him, black is the best color for that. Pair your outfit with black oxford shoes to make your date right, done right. You can pair your shoes with black brogue belt to synchronize your attire well.



Cuff links are luxury: For the man who values detail, give your basic shirt a detailed luxury with a chic cuff links available in the market.







