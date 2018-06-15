Father’s Day Treat: Surprise Your Dad with Tasty Recipes

Surprise your dad this Father's day by creating a healthy feast with tasty self-made recipes, suggest experts.



Instead of taking your father out for lunch or dinner, treat him to some self-made dishes like badam cutlets, phirni, momos and more.

Potato (boiled and mashed) - 2 cups

Salt -3/4th teaspoon

Almonds (blanched and crushed) - 1/2 cup

Oil - 3 tablespoon

Oil - for frying

Jeera - 2 teaspoon

Ginger chopped - 1 tablespoon

Turmeric - 1/2 teaspoon

Red chilly powder- 1/2 teaspoon

Green chilly chopped - 2 teaspoon

Green onions - 1/2 cup

Eggs - 2 nos

Maida - 1cup

Breadcrumbs - 1 cup

Chicken mince - 250 gms

Garlic, chopped - 1 tbsp

Carrots, finely chopped - 3 tbsp

Spring onions, finely chopped - 3 tbsp

Ginger, finely chopped - 1 tbsp

Soya sauce - 1 tbsp

Oyster sauce - 1 tbsp

Sesame oil - 1 tsp

Pepper powder - 1 tsp

Egg - 1 nos

Blanched and chopped almonds - ½ cup

Oil - for greasing

Paneer - 2 cups

Potato boiled & mashed - ½ cup

Oil - 2 ½ tablespoon

Jeera - 1 teaspoon

Green chilly chopped - 2 teaspoon

Ginger chopped - 2 teaspoon

Turmeric - ½ teaspoon

Red chilli powder - ½ teaspoon

Coriander chopped - 2 tablespoon

Almonds chopped - ½ cup

Cornflour -1 tablespoon

Salt - 1 teaspoon

Finely chopped onions - 4-5

Cold water (for cleansing) - as required

Cream milk- 1 glass

Jasmine flowers- 20-25

Rosewater - 1½ teaspoon

Pandanus flower water - 1 tablespoon

Cardamom - 2-3

Dried rose leaves - 1

Sugar - 3-4 tablespoon

Dried whole milk - ¼ cup

Finely chopped pistachio - 1 tablespoon

Finely chopped almonds - 1 tablespoon

Chef Gautam Mehrishi, host of "Hello Summer" on Living Foodz channel, and chef Kunal Kapur have suggested few recipes that could impress your father and family:Heat oil in a pan and add jeera. Then add green chilly chopped, ginger chopped, crushed almonds, sauté and add turmeric and red chilly powder. Immediately add the mashed potato and salt. Saute for three minutes, remove and add spring onions chopped. Allow it to cool down. Now shape it into thin flat patties.Separately in three plates keep ready flour, beaten eggs, and breadcrumbs. In the first step, dip the cutlet in flour, pat then dip in eggs and then dip in breadcrumbs. Lightly pat and deep fry on medium heat. Serve hot with chutney.15 min15 minsPlace the chicken mince in a bowl. Add all the ingredients except almonds and divide it into equal-sized balls. Roll these balls in the blanched and chopped almonds and carefully place these small balls on a greased plate. Get the steamer ready and steam these on high heat for 15 minutes. Remove and serve the momos hot.Mash the paneer and mix with the potato. Heat oil and add jeera, once it crackles add the ginger and green chilly. Toss them for few seconds and add the turmeric and immediately add the paneer potato mixture.Add red chilly powder and salt. Toss for 2-3 mins and take off the flame. Spread out on a tray and allow to cool completely. Now add cornflour and coriander chopped. Make round and flat patties.Spread almonds that are chopped. Roll the sides of the patty in the almonds and keep aside. Heat remaining oil in a pan and cook the patties on both sides till brown. Serve hot.Finely chop the onions. Dip and strain them in cold water and clean them thoroughly. In a hot pot add cream milk, jasmine flowers, rose water, pandanus flower water, cardamoms, dried Rose leaves and mix it well. Remove the remaining excess water from the onion.Then in hot pot, add chopped onion and cook for 10 to 12 minutes. Now put sugar in pot and add dried whole milk, chopped pistachio, chopped almonds and cook it well for five minutes.Take out phirni from pot and place in earthen bowls. Garnish with pinch of pistachio. Let the phirni cool for 10 to 12 minutes after it is cooked, then place the phirni bowls in the refrigerator to chill. Rest it in the refrigerator for 1-2 hours. Take out bowls from fridge and serve.Source: IANS