by Adeline Dorcas on  June 15, 2018 at 1:09 PM Diet & Nutrition News
Surprise your dad this Father's day by creating a healthy feast with tasty self-made recipes, suggest experts.

Instead of taking your father out for lunch or dinner, treat him to some self-made dishes like badam cutlets, phirni, momos and more.
Father’s Day Treat: Surprise Your Dad with Tasty Recipes

Chef Gautam Mehrishi, host of "Hello Summer" on Living Foodz channel, and chef Kunal Kapur have suggested few recipes that could impress your father and family:

Badam Cutlets

Ingredients:
  • Potato (boiled and mashed) - 2 cups
  • Salt -3/4th teaspoon
  • Almonds (blanched and crushed) - 1/2 cup
  • Oil - 3 tablespoon
  • Oil - for frying
  • Jeera - 2 teaspoon
  • Ginger chopped - 1 tablespoon
  • Turmeric - 1/2 teaspoon
  • Red chilly powder- 1/2 teaspoon
  • Green chilly chopped - 2 teaspoon
  • Green onions - 1/2 cup
  • Eggs - 2 nos
  • Maida - 1cup
  • Breadcrumbs - 1 cup
Method: Heat oil in a pan and add jeera. Then add green chilly chopped, ginger chopped, crushed almonds, sauté and add turmeric and red chilly powder. Immediately add the mashed potato and salt. Saute for three minutes, remove and add spring onions chopped. Allow it to cool down. Now shape it into thin flat patties.

Separately in three plates keep ready flour, beaten eggs, and breadcrumbs. In the first step, dip the cutlet in flour, pat then dip in eggs and then dip in breadcrumbs. Lightly pat and deep fry on medium heat. Serve hot with chutney.

Almond and Chicken Momos (without shell)

Serves: 4
Preparation Time: 15 min
Cooking time: 15 mins

Ingredients:
  • Chicken mince - 250 gms
  • Garlic, chopped - 1 tbsp
  • Carrots, finely chopped - 3 tbsp
  • Spring onions, finely chopped - 3 tbsp
  • Ginger, finely chopped - 1 tbsp
  • Soya sauce - 1 tbsp
  • Oyster sauce - 1 tbsp
  • Sesame oil - 1 tsp
  • Pepper powder - 1 tsp
  • Egg - 1 nos
  • Blanched and chopped almonds - ½ cup
  • Oil - for greasing
Method: Place the chicken mince in a bowl. Add all the ingredients except almonds and divide it into equal-sized balls. Roll these balls in the blanched and chopped almonds and carefully place these small balls on a greased plate. Get the steamer ready and steam these on high heat for 15 minutes. Remove and serve the momos hot.

Paneer Badam Ki Tikki

Ingredients:
  • Paneer - 2 cups
  • Potato boiled & mashed - ½ cup
  • Oil - 2 ½ tablespoon
  • Jeera - 1 teaspoon
  • Green chilly chopped - 2 teaspoon
  • Ginger chopped - 2 teaspoon
  • Turmeric - ½ teaspoon
  • Red chilli powder - ½ teaspoon
  • Coriander chopped - 2 tablespoon
  • Almonds chopped - ½ cup
  • Cornflour -1 tablespoon
  • Salt - 1 teaspoon
Method: Mash the paneer and mix with the potato. Heat oil and add jeera, once it crackles add the ginger and green chilly. Toss them for few seconds and add the turmeric and immediately add the paneer potato mixture.

Add red chilly powder and salt. Toss for 2-3 mins and take off the flame. Spread out on a tray and allow to cool completely. Now add cornflour and coriander chopped. Make round and flat patties.

Spread almonds that are chopped. Roll the sides of the patty in the almonds and keep aside. Heat remaining oil in a pan and cook the patties on both sides till brown. Serve hot.

Anokhi Phirni

Ingredients:
  • Finely chopped onions - 4-5
  • Cold water (for cleansing) - as required
  • Cream milk- 1 glass
  • Jasmine flowers- 20-25
  • Rosewater - 1½ teaspoon
  • Pandanus flower water - 1 tablespoon
  • Cardamom - 2-3
  • Dried rose leaves - 1
  • Sugar - 3-4 tablespoon
  • Dried whole milk - ¼ cup
  • Finely chopped pistachio - 1 tablespoon
  • Finely chopped almonds - 1 tablespoon
Method: Finely chop the onions. Dip and strain them in cold water and clean them thoroughly. In a hot pot add cream milk, jasmine flowers, rose water, pandanus flower water, cardamoms, dried Rose leaves and mix it well. Remove the remaining excess water from the onion.

Then in hot pot, add chopped onion and cook for 10 to 12 minutes. Now put sugar in pot and add dried whole milk, chopped pistachio, chopped almonds and cook it well for five minutes.

For presentation: Take out phirni from pot and place in earthen bowls. Garnish with pinch of pistachio. Let the phirni cool for 10 to 12 minutes after it is cooked, then place the phirni bowls in the refrigerator to chill. Rest it in the refrigerator for 1-2 hours. Take out bowls from fridge and serve.

Source: IANS
