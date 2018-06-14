Father’s Day: Let’s Stay Fit Together

Father's day doesn't always have to boring or extra sweet. To love someone is to look after them and what better way you can do that is by encouraging them to do exercises and stay fit.
Indulge in easy-to-do exercises with your father, suggested by Reebok Master Trainer Abbas Ali.
Karan Bharija, Founder of Zink Fitness Studio, says that " Fitness stimulates and strengthens the body, but what is often overlooked is the positive impact it has on our mind and spirit.
"This Father's Day (on Sunday) I'd like to urge the people of India to give their fathers the gift of health by engaging in a rejuvenating Suryanamaskar before the office. This simple five-minute exercise helps improve blood circulation in the body and helps relax and strengthen one's core muscles which have been impacted by a mostly sedentary lifestyle, however the most beneficial aspect of the
"Suryanamaskar is the mental tranquility it promotes through the fluid motions of the exercise. I'd recommend everyone to start their day off with this Yoga aasan so that they can enjoy a fit and stress-free day!"
Source: IANS
