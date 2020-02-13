Twice as Much Food is Wasted Than Experts Believed: Study

‘Food waste is considered an environmental problem, as resources like land and water end up being wasted on food that will never be consumed. ’

Using a human metabolism model and data from FAO, the World Bank, and the World Health Organization, van den Bos Verma and colleagues quantified the relationship between food waste and consumer affluence. Using this model, they created an international dataset providing estimates of global as well as country-specific food waste.The authors found that once consumer affluence reaches a spending threshold of approximately $6.70/day per capita per day, consumer food waste starts to rise- increasing rapidly with rising affluence at first, and then at much slower rates at higher levels of affluence.Their data also showed that FAO's estimates of consumer food waste might be too low. While FAO estimated food waste to be 214 Kcal/day per capita in 2015, this model estimated food waste as 527 Kcal/day per capita for the same year.This work relies on the accuracy of FAO's data, which may not always be complete (for instance, low-income country surveys don't always include food from subsistence farming). The authors also note there are many consumer attributes that may affect food wastage beyond affluence.However, this work suggests that to achieve low global food waste, a joint focus on 1) reducing high food waste levels in high-income countries, and 2) preventing waste levels from rising rapidly in lower-middle-income countries where affluence is increasing may be needed. The authors believe that the method behind this study can be used as a basis to introduce the affluence elasticity of waste as a new concept in future models, better understand and assess current food waste magnitudes, and help measure global progress in reducing food waste.The authors add: "Novel research using energy requirement and consumer affluence data shows that consumers waste more than twice as much food as is commonly believed. It provides a new globally comparable base against which one can measure progress on the international food waste target (SDG12), and suggests a threshold level of consumer affluence around which to launch intervention policies to prevent food waste from becoming a big problem."Source: Eurekalert