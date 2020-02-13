medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Twice as Much Food is Wasted Than Experts Believed: Study

by Iswarya on  February 13, 2020 at 1:37 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

United Nations organization estimated in 2005 that a third of all food went to waste. But a further study finds that the number to be even higher. The findings of the study are published in the journal PLOS ONE.
Twice as Much Food is Wasted Than Experts Believed: Study
Twice as Much Food is Wasted Than Experts Believed: Study

This figure has continued to serve as a reference for the extent of global food waste. However, the FAO methodology does not factor in consumer behavior regarding food waste and considers food supply alone in determining the extent of food waste. This study is the first to investigate if and how consumer affluence may affect food waste.

Show Full Article


Using a human metabolism model and data from FAO, the World Bank, and the World Health Organization, van den Bos Verma and colleagues quantified the relationship between food waste and consumer affluence. Using this model, they created an international dataset providing estimates of global as well as country-specific food waste.

The authors found that once consumer affluence reaches a spending threshold of approximately $6.70/day per capita per day, consumer food waste starts to rise- increasing rapidly with rising affluence at first, and then at much slower rates at higher levels of affluence.

Their data also showed that FAO's estimates of consumer food waste might be too low. While FAO estimated food waste to be 214 Kcal/day per capita in 2015, this model estimated food waste as 527 Kcal/day per capita for the same year.

This work relies on the accuracy of FAO's data, which may not always be complete (for instance, low-income country surveys don't always include food from subsistence farming). The authors also note there are many consumer attributes that may affect food wastage beyond affluence.

However, this work suggests that to achieve low global food waste, a joint focus on 1) reducing high food waste levels in high-income countries, and 2) preventing waste levels from rising rapidly in lower-middle-income countries where affluence is increasing may be needed. The authors believe that the method behind this study can be used as a basis to introduce the affluence elasticity of waste as a new concept in future models, better understand and assess current food waste magnitudes, and help measure global progress in reducing food waste.

The authors add: "Novel research using energy requirement and consumer affluence data shows that consumers waste more than twice as much food as is commonly believed. It provides a new globally comparable base against which one can measure progress on the international food waste target (SDG12), and suggests a threshold level of consumer affluence around which to launch intervention policies to prevent food waste from becoming a big problem."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Food Waste in Tourism is a Bigger Issue Than Previously Thought, Said Researchers

A focus on preventing food waste only in the traditional food service and accommodation establishments ignores the reality of growing tourist households and will stifle sustainability efforts.

Checking the Fridge Prior to Shopping can Curb Food Waste

Up to 30 percent of household food ends in the bin, often due to cultural norms of offering plenty of food to guests or misperceptions about food safety.

Reducing Food Waste Key to Feeding Billions More Worldwide: Expert

An expert has said that families can be key players in a revolution needed to feed the world, and could save money by helping to cut food losses now occurring from field to fork to trash bin.

Several EU Countries Tackles Massive Food Waste from 'Best Before' Labelling

Several EU countries pressed to change 'best before' food labelling, blamed for millions of tons of food being thrown away, when getting a square meal daily is a struggle for many.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

Selenium is a powerful anti-oxidant that prevents cell damage and helps in thyroid hormone production. Selenium is a trace mineral required by the body for proper growth and functioning.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.

Top Food for Dieters

A diet food contains protein, fiber and good fats, which help in weight management. Diet foods if consumed regularly can aid in weight loss. Top diet foods include some nuts, vegetables, grain, fruits.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseHunger Fullness and Weight ControlLabel Lingo on Food Items: DecodedTips for Healthy Fasting During RamadhanTop Diet Foods that Make you FatTop Food for DietersSelenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Golf for Elderly: Golfing Regularly can Add Years to Your Life

T'ai Chi can Treat Chronic Low Back Pain in Older Adults

New Treatment Strategy for Depression Uses AI and Brain Scans
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive