Turning Pages With Sound: EY’s Vision for Visually Impaired

EY India (Ernst and Young) has joined hands with the National Association for the Blind (NAB) to create over 600 audiobooks under the “Talking Books” initiative. This effort aimed at supporting the visually impaired community across India is set to benefit more than 1Lakh individuals.India has a big population of visually challenged population with 5 million blind people, 35 million people facing varying degrees of visual impairment and 2,40,000 blind children. Access to educational resources remains a significant challenge to this population making initiatives like ‘Talking Books’ important for personal and professional growth.The “Talking Books” project is designed toThe current edition of the project aims to record over 40,000 pages in just one month, featuring more than 600 audiobooks. These resources are expected to benefit over 100,000 individuals, significantly enriching NAB’s library and providing an invaluable learning tool for the visually impaired community.EY’s ‘Talking Books’ initiative reflects the organization’s commitment to using its workforce for the benefit of society. Employees have shown strong support for the program by dedicating their time and skills to recording audiobooks. This initiative not only empowers the visually impaired community but also helps to foster a sense of purpose among EY employees.The ‘Talking Books’ initiative is part of the broader EY Ripples program, which was launched in 2018 with the ambition to positively influence one billion lives by 2030. The program focuses on:In India, the EY Ripples community comprises over 4,000 volunteers. Over the past four years, these volunteers have collectively influenced more than 11.5 million lives through education drives, tree plantations, cleanliness campaigns, and more.Source-Medindia