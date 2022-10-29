Tuberculosis Cases in India: 18% Higher Than 2020

The incidence of tuberculosis (TB) in India for 2021 was 210 per 100,000 population - compared to the baseline year of 2015 (incidence was 256 per lakh of population in India).



There has been an 18 percent decline which is 7 percentage points better than the global average of 11 percent. These figures also place India at the 36th position in terms of incidence rates (from largest to smallest incidence numbers)," the Health Ministry said.

Tuberculosis in India

While the COVID-19 pandemic impacted TB programmes across the world, India was able to successfully offset the disruptions caused, through the introduction of critical interventions in 2020 and 2021 - this led to the National TB Elimination Programme notifying over 21.4 lakh TB cases - 18 percent higher than 2020, it said.