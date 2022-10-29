About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Tuberculosis Cases in India: 18% Higher Than 2020

by Colleen Fleiss on October 29, 2022 at 11:57 PM
Listen to this News
Font : A-A+

Tuberculosis Cases in India: 18% Higher Than 2020

The incidence of tuberculosis (TB) in India for 2021 was 210 per 100,000 population - compared to the baseline year of 2015 (incidence was 256 per lakh of population in India).

There has been an 18 percent decline which is 7 percentage points better than the global average of 11 percent. These figures also place India at the 36th position in terms of incidence rates (from largest to smallest incidence numbers)," the Health Ministry said.

Tuberculosis in India

While the COVID-19 pandemic impacted TB programmes across the world, India was able to successfully offset the disruptions caused, through the introduction of critical interventions in 2020 and 2021 - this led to the National TB Elimination Programme notifying over 21.4 lakh TB cases - 18 percent higher than 2020, it said.

Diet in Tuberculosis

Diet in Tuberculosis


Patients with tuberculosis should eat a healthy diet so that they build up their immunity to fight against tuberculosis.
Advertisement


It said further that in 2021, over 22 crore people were screened for TB. The aim has been to find and detect more cases to arrest onwards transmission of the disease in the community which has contributed to the decline in incidence. For this purpose, India has also scaled up diagnostic capability to strengthen detection efforts. Indigenously-developed molecular diagnostics have helped expand the reach of diagnosis to every part of the country today. India has over 4,760 molecular diagnostic machines across the country, reaching every district.

Against this backdrop, and prior to the publication of the Global Report, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had communicated to WHO that the Ministry has already initiated domestic studies to arrive at a more accurate estimate of incidence and mortality rates in a systematic manner and India's data will be provided after conclusion of studies in early part of 2023.
Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis

Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis


Drug-resistant tuberculosis (TB) is a globally serious infectious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It occurs as multidrug-resistant or MDR TB or in its more severe form, extensively drug-resistant or XDR TB.
Advertisement

The WHO has also acknowledged the Health Ministry's position on this and noted in the Report that "estimates of TB incidence and mortality in India for 2000-2021 are interim and subject to finalization, in consultation with India's Ministry of Health & Family Welfare".

On this, the Health Ministry said: "During 2020 and 2021, India made cash transfers of 89 million dollars (INR 670 crores) to TB patients through a Direct Benefit Transfer programme. Moreover, in September 2022, the Honorable President of India has launched a first-of-its-kind initiative, Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan to provide additional nutritional support to those on TB treatment, through contributions from community including individuals and organizations. Till date, 40,492 donors have come forward to support over 10,45,269 patients across the country."

Source: IANS
Listen to this News
Quiz on Tuberculosis

Quiz on Tuberculosis


Tuberculosis is a major health care concern, especially in Africa and South East Asia. Brush up your information on tuberculosis by taking this quiz.
Advertisement

The Lungs - Animation

The Lungs - Animation


The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Can Exercising affect Fertility?
Can Exercising affect Fertility?
Medical Certification of Cause of Death Report-2020 - An in-depth analysis
Medical Certification of Cause of Death Report-2020 - An in-depth analysis
Bionic Pancreas Help in Better Management of Type 1 Diabetes
Bionic Pancreas Help in Better Management of Type 1 Diabetes
View all
Recommended Reading
Cough Symptom EvaluationCough Symptom Evaluation
Extra Pulmonary TuberculosisExtra Pulmonary Tuberculosis
FeverFever
Pleural EffusionPleural Effusion
Screening Tests for TuberculosisScreening Tests for Tuberculosis
SilicosisSilicosis
Stomach TuberculosisStomach Tuberculosis
TuberculosisTuberculosis
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Tuberculosis Tracheostomy Pleural Effusion Silicosis Screening Tests for Tuberculosis Fever Cough Symptom Evaluation Diet in Tuberculosis Stomach Tuberculosis Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis 

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Post-Nasal Drip Find a Doctor Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Diaphragmatic Hernia Indian Medical Journals How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Color Blindness Calculator Vent Forte (Theophylline) Selfie Addiction Calculator
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
×

Tuberculosis Cases in India: 18% Higher Than 2020 Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests