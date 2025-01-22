Truth Behind Rising Cancer Drug Cost

Cancer drug prices are soaring, but they don't reflect improvements in patient survival. Instead, prices are often based on market size, not therapeutic value.

Spending on anticancer drugs among Medicare beneficiaries: Analyzing predictors of drug expenditures



Rising Costs of Cancer Drugs

Biomarker testing: Drugs that require specialized tests to determine if a patient can benefit from them tend to be more expensive.

to determine if a patient can benefit from them tend to be more expensive. Rare diseases: Treatments for cancers that affect fewer people are often priced higher.

Later-stage treatments: Drugs approved for use in later stages of cancer treatment are typically priced higher as well.

as well. Smaller clinical trials: Drugs tested in smaller clinical trials with fewer participants also tend to have higher price tags.

Market-Driven Pricing Strategy

