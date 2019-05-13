medindia

Training Required For GPs to Address Chronic Opioid Use

by Ramya Rachamanti on  May 13, 2019 at 5:10 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

GPs must be better-equipped to support patients to manage the psychological challenge of reducing their opioid use - according to new research from the University of East Anglia.
Training Required For GPs to Address Chronic Opioid Use
Training Required For GPs to Address Chronic Opioid Use

The recommendation is part of a toolkit being launched to help GPs reduce the amount of opioids they prescribe.

The toolkit outlines seven areas of best practice to tackle chronic opioid use - based on international research evidence, the experiences of health organisations and individual practitioners.

It comes after figures for England and Wales revealed an increase in opioid prescriptions of more than 60 per cent over the last decade - from 14 million in 2008 to 23 million last year.

Lead researcher Dr Debi Bhattacharya, from UEA's School of Pharmacy, said: "Opioids, like morphine, tramadol and fentanyl, can be effective for the short-term management of severe pain. However, they are highly addictive which makes stopping difficult yet long-term use can impair quality of life and overuse can be deadly."

"GPs and other health professionals need to urgently, proactively work with patients prescribed long-term opioids for non-cancer pain to gradually reduce or 'taper' their doses.

"But if GPs are expected to initiate discussions about tapering or stopping opioids, they must be equipped with training to manage the psychological challenges experienced by patients when trying to reduce their opioid use."

"Without this training, prescribers are reticent to open 'a can of worms' that they know they don't have the skills to manage."

"For opioid tapering interventions to be effective, GPs need training in giving their patients the skills to manage any withdrawal effects."

Dr Bhattacharya said: "There needs to be a clear expectation that opioid de-prescribing is the responsibility of the prescriber.

"Incentives may help GPs and other health professionals to prioritise reducing the amount of opioids being prescribed to patients, particularly among those who have been taking them long-term.

"Prescribers need to better understand the consequences of excess opioid use, and they need better guidelines about how to gradually reduce or 'taper' doses."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

New Strategies to Address Opioid Crisis

Physicians who find themselves on the frontlines of the nation's opioid epidemic must be equipped to recognize, refer, and treat substance use disorders.

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller addiction is the use of prescription painkillers in a way not meant by the prescribing doctor. Find ways to beat prescription painkiller abuse.

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.

More News on:

Cannabis Drug Abuse Drug Detox Painkiller Addiction Prescription Drug Abuse 

What's New on Medindia

Know Chocolates Better

Novel Compounds Identified That Overcome Resistance To Malarial Treatment

Top 8 Trending Indian Summer Drinks
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive