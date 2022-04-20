Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) may Treat COVID-19

COVID-19 may be treated using Traditional Chinese Medicine as per a report "WHO Expert Meeting on Evaluation of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in the Treatment of COVID-19", released by the World Health Organization (WHO).
These results allowed WHO to encourage Member States for considering the integration of traditional medicine interventions such as TCM in planning for the regulatory frameworks of clinical management of COVID-19.
Traditional Chinese Medicine for COVID-19TCM may shorten the time for viral clearance when administered as add-on interventions to conventional treatment, with better resolution of clinical symptoms. This allows for further exploration of the treatment outcomes promptly given the evolving nature of COVID-19.
"China is willing to assist other WHO Member States to strengthen the role of traditional medicine in their health systems," says Yu Wenming, head of China's National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine.
Source: Medindia