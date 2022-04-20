Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) may Treat COVID-19

COVID-19 may be treated using Traditional Chinese Medicine as per a report "WHO Expert Meeting on Evaluation of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in the Treatment of COVID-19", released by the World Health Organization (WHO). These results allowed WHO to encourage Member States for considering the integration of traditional medicine interventions such as TCM in planning for the regulatory frameworks of clinical management of COVID-19.

Traditional Chinese Medicine for COVID-19

Nearly 213 Chinese clinical trials of COVID-19 (among 859 clinical studies) were found to be related to TCM, according to the Chinese Clinical Trials Registry as of March 2022, which is part of WHO's ICTRP (International Clinical Trials Registry Platform).



"China is willing to assist other WHO Member States to strengthen the role of traditional medicine in their health systems," says Yu Wenming, head of China's National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine.



