About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) may Treat COVID-19

by Karishma Abhishek on April 20, 2022 at 7:16 AM
Font : A-A+

Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) may Treat COVID-19

COVID-19 may be treated using Traditional Chinese Medicine as per a report "WHO Expert Meeting on Evaluation of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in the Treatment of COVID-19", released by the World Health Organization (WHO).

These results allowed WHO to encourage Member States for considering the integration of traditional medicine interventions such as TCM in planning for the regulatory frameworks of clinical management of COVID-19.

Advertisement


Traditional Chinese Medicine for COVID-19

TCM may shorten the time for viral clearance when administered as add-on interventions to conventional treatment, with better resolution of clinical symptoms. This allows for further exploration of the treatment outcomes promptly given the evolving nature of COVID-19.

Nearly 213 Chinese clinical trials of COVID-19 (among 859 clinical studies) were found to be related to TCM, according to the Chinese Clinical Trials Registry as of March 2022, which is part of WHO's ICTRP (International Clinical Trials Registry Platform).

"China is willing to assist other WHO Member States to strengthen the role of traditional medicine in their health systems," says Yu Wenming, head of China's National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Obesity Puts You at a Higher Risk for Endometrial (Womb) Cancer
Obesity Puts You at a Higher Risk for Endometrial (Womb) Cancer
Oral Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — 'Early Screening Is Vital'
Oral Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — 'Early Screening Is Vital'
World Hemophilia Day 2022: Access For All: Partnership. Policy. Progress
World Hemophilia Day 2022: Access For All: Partnership. Policy. Progress
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Toxicity Quiz on Acupuncture Health Benefits of Astragalus - An Ancient Root Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
Traditional Chinese Medicines Use Endangered Species
Traditional Chinese Medicines Use Endangered Species
Snow leopard, tiger and rhinoceros DNA were found in traditional Chinese remedies....
Traditional Chinese Medicines Can Cure AIDS
Traditional Chinese Medicines Can Cure AIDS
Experts in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) have claimed that it has helped in the recovery of at ...
'Toxic Ingredients' in Traditional Chinese Medicines Exposed
'Toxic Ingredients' in Traditional Chinese Medicines Exposed
A DNA analysis of samples of traditional Chinese medicines has revealed that many contain ......
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
Drug Toxicity
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a d...
Health Benefits of Astragalus - An Ancient Root
Health Benefits of Astragalus - An Ancient Root
Astragalus, a traditional Chinese herb has a number of health benefits, side effects and drug intera...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care A-Z Drug Brands in India Indian Medical Journals Hearing Loss Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Color Blindness Calculator Blood Pressure Calculator Iron Intake Calculator Daily Calorie Requirements

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR