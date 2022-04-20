About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Robots That Mimic Humans in Performing Tasks

by Karishma Abhishek on April 20, 2022 at 7:16 AM
Font : A-A+

Robots That Mimic Humans in Performing Tasks

Robots can now adapt to their working methods to solve complex tasks — similar to humans as per a study at the Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, presented at the robot conference IROS 2021.

This flexibility in robots eases their ability to work alongside humans to a much greater degree.

Advertisement


"Robots that work in human environments need to be adaptable to the fact that humans are unique, and that we might all solve the same task in a different way. An important area in robot development, therefore, is to teach robots how to work alongside humans in dynamic environments," says Maximilian Diehl, Doctoral Student at the Department of Electrical Engineering at the Chalmers University of Technology and the main researcher behind the project.

New explainable Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Although robots require precise programming to work in a constant flow of the same pattern, much more flexible ways of working are required for them to successfully interact with people in areas such as healthcare or customer-facing roles.
Advertisement

To design a humanlike way to approach solving tasks among robots, the study team developed an 'explainable AI' (type of artificial intelligence where humans can understand how it arrived at a specific decision or result) that can plan a flexible and adaptable path towards a long-term goal.

"With our AI, the robot made plans with a 92% success rate after just a single human demonstration. When the information from all twelve demonstrations was used, the success rate reached up to 100%."It might still take several years until we see genuinely autonomous and multi-purpose robots,mainly because many individual challenges still need to be addressed, like computer vision, control, and safe interaction with humans. However, we believe that our approach will contribute to speeding up the learning process of robots, allowing the robot to connect all of these aspects and apply them in new situations", says Maximilian Diehl.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Obesity Puts You at a Higher Risk for Endometrial (Womb) Cancer
Obesity Puts You at a Higher Risk for Endometrial (Womb) Cancer
Oral Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — 'Early Screening Is Vital'
Oral Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — 'Early Screening Is Vital'
World Hemophilia Day 2022: Access For All: Partnership. Policy. Progress
World Hemophilia Day 2022: Access For All: Partnership. Policy. Progress
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
Magnetic Robots Help to Pass Into Lung's Narrow Tubes
Magnetic Robots Help to Pass Into Lung's Narrow Tubes
Engineers have developed a proof of concept for a robot that can reach some of the smallest ......
Robots With Realistic Pain Expressions can Reduce Examination Errors
Robots With Realistic Pain Expressions can Reduce Examination Errors
A new way developed by researchers helps generate more realistic and accurate expressions of pain .....
Humanoid-sensing Robots help Measure Blood Pressure
Humanoid-sensing Robots help Measure Blood Pressure
Researchers are developing "humanoid-sensing robots" that can measure a patient's blood pressure ......

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Indian Medical Journals Drug - Food Interactions Iron Intake Calculator Vent Forte (Theophylline) Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Sanatogen Selfie Addiction Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE