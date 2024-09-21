Tracking Health in Real Time

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Paper microfluidic sentinel sensors enable rapid and on-site wastewater surveillance in community settings



Did You Know?

Each year, influenza results in approximately 290,000 to 650,000 respiratory deaths worldwide. #origami #infectiousdiseaase’

Wastewater a Key Way to Track Infections

‘Origami’ Folded Paper-Based Test is Read by Mobile Phone

Innovative Biomarker Detection

Cranfield University researchers have invented a low-cost origami-paper sensor for detecting biomarkers in wastewater, enabling rapid tracking of infectious diseases through mobile phones, which could transform public health responses in future pandemics in a study published in).Testing wastewater is one of the primary ways to assess the prevalence of infectious diseases in populations. Researchers take samples from various water treatment plants around the country and use the results to understand which areas currently have the highest infection rates.The method was used in the COVID-19 pandemic to track community infection rates and direct public health measures.Zhugen Yang, Professor of Biosensing and Environmental Health at Cranfield University, led the development of the sentinel sensors.It builds on research he conducted in 2020 to develop a test to detect SARS-CoV-2 (commonly known as COVID-19), Influenza A, and Influenza B in wastewater using a paper-based platform and UV torch or mobile phone camera.Until now, the most accurate ways of testing wastewater samples have been methods like the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test which must be conducted in centralized laboratories by well-trained personnel.That means samples are collected, stored, and transported in a cold chain to the lab location before being processed, which can take multiple days and is comparatively expensive.The new test method is rapid, user-friendly, and portable.The paper contains chemicals that react to certain disease markers, triggering a fluorescent color to emerge. Using a mobile phone camera, the results can be read and data collected rapidlyProfessor Yang developed the new method as part of the national COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program. In 2021, at the height of the pandemic, he performed field tests using the test at four quarantine hotels around Heathrow Airport.The whole sample-to-answer process took under 90 minutes compared to around four hours for a PCR test, with the tests conducted in the basement of one of the hotels using minimal equipment.Results showed that this new device gives results at least as accurate as the PCR test but at a much lower cost and can provide an early warning of disease in the community.The device is particularly useful for areas with limited resources because of its ease of use, low cost, and fast results.Professor Yang commented: “During COVID-19 we proved that fast community sewage analysis is a really effective way to track infectious diseases and help manage public health. The simple test we have developed costs just £1 and uses the commonly available camera function in a mobile phone, making it readily accessible. This could be a real game-changer when it comes to predicting disease rates and improving public health in the face of future pandemics.”The device has been featured at the London Science Museum recognising its contribution to the National Wastewater Surveillance Programme during the COVID-19 pandemic.Further development of the test is being sponsored by theIn the future, it could potentially be used to track new variants and help to establish whether the variant is still spreading in the community, as well as monitoring antimicrobial resistance from one health perspective.Source-Eurekalert