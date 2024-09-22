Advances in Kidney Imaging and Nanomedicine

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Renoprotective Effects of Metabolic Surgery Versus GLP1 Receptor Agonists on Progression of Kidney Impairment in Patients with Established Kidney Disease



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Kidney disease is the ninth leading cause of death in the United States, responsible for over 50,000 deaths annually. #kidneydisease #nanoparticles’

Kidney disease is the ninth leading cause of death in the United States, responsible for over 50,000 deaths annually. #kidneydisease #nanoparticles’

Revolutionizing Kidney Diagnostics

Advertisement



Gold Nanoparticle Transport in the Injured Kidneys with Elevated Renal Function Biomarkers

- (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/adma.202402479)

Advertisement

Using gold nanoparticles in kidney X-rays may enhance disease detection accuracy, while caution is advised for renal-clearable nanomedicines in patients with compromised kidneys as per findings from the University of Texas at Dallas, published in).Before administering renal-clearable drugs, doctors routinely check a patient’s kidney function by testing their blood urea nitrogen (BUN) and creatinine (Cr) levels.With thean important question is how the nanoparticles’ movement and elimination through the kidney is affected by kidney damage.Can traditional biomarkers like BUN and Cr accurately predict how well — or how poorly — such nanoparticles will move through the kidneys?The UT Dallas researchers found that in mice with severely injured kidneys caused by the drug cisplatin, in which BUN and Cr levels were 10 times normal, nanoparticle transport through the kidneys was slowed down significantly, a situation that caused the nanoparticles to stay in the kidneys longer.In mildly injured kidneys, however, in which BUN and Cr levels werethe transport and retention of gold nanoparticles couldn’t be predicted by those tests.On the other hand, the amount of gold nanoparticle accumulation seen on X-rays did correlate strongly with the degree of kidney damage.“While our findings emphasize the need for caution when using these advanced treatments in patients with compromised kidneys, they also highlight the potential of gold nanoparticles as a noninvasive way to assess kidney injuries using X-ray imaging or other techniques that correlate with gold accumulation in the kidneys,” said Dr. Mengxiao Yu, a corresponding author of the study and a research associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry in the School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.Source-Eurekalert