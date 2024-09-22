About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Advances in Kidney Imaging and Nanomedicine

by Karishma Abhishek on Sep 22 2024 12:06 AM

Advances in Kidney Imaging and Nanomedicine
Using gold nanoparticles in kidney X-rays may enhance disease detection accuracy, while caution is advised for renal-clearable nanomedicines in patients with compromised kidneys as per findings from the University of Texas at Dallas, published in Advanced Materials. (1 Trusted Source
Renoprotective Effects of Metabolic Surgery Versus GLP1 Receptor Agonists on Progression of Kidney Impairment in Patients with Established Kidney Disease

Go to source).
Before administering renal-clearable drugs, doctors routinely check a patient’s kidney function by testing their blood urea nitrogen (BUN) and creatinine (Cr) levels.

Drug-Induced Kidney Disease
Drug-Induced Kidney Disease
Drug-induced nephrotoxicity is caused by nephrotoxic drugs or toxins which damage kidneys and can lead to nephritis or renal toxicity. The causative drug must be identified and its use must be avoided which can otherwise lead to high levels of ...
With the increasing use of engineered nanoparticles to deliver payloads of drugs or imaging agents to the body, an important question is how the nanoparticles’ movement and elimination through the kidney is affected by kidney damage.

Can traditional biomarkers like BUN and Cr accurately predict how well — or how poorly — such nanoparticles will move through the kidneys?

Revolutionizing Kidney Diagnostics


The UT Dallas researchers found that in mice with severely injured kidneys caused by the drug cisplatin, in which BUN and Cr levels were 10 times normal, nanoparticle transport through the kidneys was slowed down significantly, a situation that caused the nanoparticles to stay in the kidneys longer.

Prevention of Kidney Disease
Prevention of Kidney Disease
Kidney damage is usually detected at advanced stages. Healthy lifestyle, keeping diabetes and blood pressure under check, and regular tests can help prevent it.
In mildly injured kidneys, however, in which BUN and Cr levels were only four to five times higher than normal, the transport and retention of gold nanoparticles couldn’t be predicted by those tests.

On the other hand, the amount of gold nanoparticle accumulation seen on X-rays did correlate strongly with the degree of kidney damage.

Advertisement
Renal Osteodystrophy | Chronic Kidney Disease - Mineral and Bone Disorder
Renal Osteodystrophy | Chronic Kidney Disease - Mineral and Bone Disorder
Renal osteodystrophy is mineral bone disorder due to prolonged kidney damage and failure. There is imbalance in the levels of calcium, phosphorus, parathyroid hormone, and vitamin D.
“While our findings emphasize the need for caution when using these advanced treatments in patients with compromised kidneys, they also highlight the potential of gold nanoparticles as a noninvasive way to assess kidney injuries using X-ray imaging or other techniques that correlate with gold accumulation in the kidneys,” said Dr. Mengxiao Yu, a corresponding author of the study and a research associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry in the School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.

Reference:

  1. Gold Nanoparticle Transport in the Injured Kidneys with Elevated Renal Function Biomarkers
    - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/adma.202402479)


Advertisement
Diabetic Kidney Disease
Diabetic Kidney Disease
Diabetic nephropathy refers to kidney damage due very high levels of blood sugar levels in diabetics.


Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement