Tracheal Stents Improves Breathing In Children

Stents are great at holding the airway open and simultaneously allowing the trachea to continue growing. However, they can move around or can even cause damage when they are removed.
The research led by University of Pittsburgh is published in the journal Communications Biology.
Prashant N. Kumta, Edward R. Weidlein Chair Professor of bioengineering at the Swanson School of Engineering said, "Using commercial non-biodegradable metal or silicone based tracheal stents has a risk of severe complications and doesn't achieve optimal clinical outcomes, even in adults. Using advanced biomaterials could offer a less invasive, and more successful, treatment option."
The study showed that the balloon-expandable ultra-high ductility (UHD) biodegradable magnesium stent performed better than the currently used metallic non-biodegradable stents in both in lab testing and in rabbit models.
The stent was able to keep the airway open over time, showed low degradation rate and displayed normal healing and no adverse effects.
Kumta, who also holds appointments in Chemical and Petroleum Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science, and the McGowan Institute of Regenerative Medicine said, "Our results are very promising for the use of this novel biodegradable, high ductility metal stent, particularly for pediatric patients. We hope this new approach leads to new and improved treatments for patients with this complex condition as well as other tracheal obstruction conditions including tracheal cancer."
