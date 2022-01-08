About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Top Ways to Decrease Carbon Footprint

by Colleen Fleiss on August 1, 2022 at 11:16 PM
The benefits of water conversation keep growing. Water conversion prevents water pollution in nearby water bodies, prevents greenhouse gas emissions, and extends the life of your septic system by reducing soil saturation and corrosion due to leaks.

With World Conservation Day around the corner, here are some tips to help you build and style more green bathrooms while preserving water.

Give a deep soak to your lawn

Change the way you water your garden. Create an in-house water purifying system that sends bathroom wastewater through a filtration system. This water is then sent out to the lawn for watering. Water it long enough for the water to seep down to the roots where it is needed. A light sprinkling that sits on the surface will simply evaporate and be wasted.

World Conversation Day 2022

Use water-saving faucets
Introducing water-efficient products has become a need of the hour. With the value of water rising and the chances of its scarcity increasing, brands are actively coming up with solutions to reduce water wastage.

Utilize your washing machine's full potential

With washing machines taking so little time to fulfill our goal of having clean clothes, it is often used too frequently, thus impacting the amount of water we use. Collect enough clothes in your laundry bag to fill the machine before starting it. Not only will this save a lot of water but also your efforts in washing clothes. You can go ahead and replace your chemical detergents with organic ones. The organic replacement will reduce your micro-plastic output and leave your clothes soft and fragrant!

Shower with a conscience

A hot water shower is the most relaxing end to a hard day. And the thought of giving that up leaves a sour taste. Powered by advanced Select technology, thereby allowing end-users to establish a new mode of interaction, such as pressing down on its all-in-one controller to start or stop the water flow; turn clockwise to increase the temperature. The technology ensures volume of water is not wasted and is released in a controlled manner.

Source: IANS
