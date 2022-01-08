About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
India Records First Monkeypox Death in Kerala

by Colleen Fleiss on August 1, 2022 at 11:17 PM
The death of the 22-year-old youth has now been confirmed as the first monkeypox casualty in India, said Kerala health authorities on Monday.

The samples were sent to NIV Pune and the results came on Monday as positive.

Monkeypox


Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.
It has been found out that four of his friends and his family members were also there, to receive him at the airport.

The next day he was out playing football with his friends. On July 27, he collapsed and was taken to a local clinic and from there he was moved to a hospital, where he was undergoing treatment and passed away on Sunday.

Monkeypox in India

The health department has already begun its job to get in touch with all those who came in contact with the deceased.
Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox


Introduction: Monkeypox is a rare viral infection caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same family of smallpox. It typically occurs in central and western Africa. Sometimes, small clusters or isolated infections are diagnosed in other countries. The name originates from the initial discovery of the virus in monkeys in a Danish laboratory in 1958. There are two f
The health officials are also finding out if any information was withheld. State Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who hails from Trissur, said so far 21 people have been identified as primary contacts and have been isolated.

"So far, there have been no reports of any primary contacts having any issues. However the health officials are leaving nothing to chance and a high alert is on," said Rajan.

Source: IANS
The New Symptoms of Monkeypox


Skin lesions in the genital and anal area and lower tiredness and fever are the new symptoms seen among new monkeypox patients.
Monkeypox Outbreak: What It Is, How Does It Spread & the Prevention


Is the monkeypox outbreak a global concern? A rare self-limiting disease caused by a virus like smallpox with over 100 cases confirmed in the world.
