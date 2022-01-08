About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Delhi Records Second Monkeypox Case

by Colleen Fleiss on August 1, 2022 at 11:15 PM
Delhi has recorded its second monkeypox case.

A 35-year-old Nigerian man, who was admitted to the LNJP hospital, has tested positive for the infection, a source told IANS. He is the second confirmed case of monkeypox in the city.

Monkeypox

Monkeypox


Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.
The foreign national was admitted two days ago to the LNJP hospital which has been designated by the government as the nodal hospital for treatment of the infection.

Monkeypox in Delhi

As per the source, the Nigerian man has no recent history of foreign travel. His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, and the confirmation report reached the hospital on Monday evening.

Apart from that, a suspected case of monkeypox has also been admitted to the hospital on Monday. Currently, the hospital has two suspected cases of monkeypox.

Source: IANS
The New Symptoms of Monkeypox

The New Symptoms of Monkeypox


Skin lesions in the genital and anal area and lower tiredness and fever are the new symptoms seen among new monkeypox patients.
Monkeypox Outbreak: What It Is, How Does It Spread & the Prevention

Monkeypox Outbreak: What It Is, How Does It Spread & the Prevention


Is the monkeypox outbreak a global concern? A rare self-limiting disease caused by a virus like smallpox with over 100 cases confirmed in the world.
