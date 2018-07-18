medindia
Top, Essential Beauty Tips for Rainy Season

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 18, 2018 at 2:00 AM Lifestyle News
How to take care of your skin in rainy season? Experts give a plethora of tips and tricks to maintain your beauty despite the downpours.

Debabani Guha, National Trainer L'Occitane En Provence, India, and Gaurav Bhargava, Category Manager, Housejoy list down some tips.
* Say no to oily skin: In the morning, apply a mattifying moisturizer before your make-up.

* Less is more: When the overall air moisture is high, opt for an easy, light and natural look and avoid heavy moisturizer and foundation. Instead, apply a tinted moisturizer like a Complexion Clear SPF Cream with a matte finish; in addition to brightening dull complexion, it adds hydration in abundance. It is a good alternative to powder foundation that tends to streak with humidity. Similarly, prefer cream shadows and blushes.

* Set your make-up: If you really can't go a day without mascara, go for a waterproof version. To finish up, spray a water-based mist on your face to fix make-up for the day and boost its glow. Choose it according to your skin concern.

* Bring the essentials with you: To look flawless, once you've made it through the rain, keep a few essentials on hand for touch-ups during the day. The most important go-to product should be the SPF as during Monsoons UVA & UVB rays affect the maximum. Your compact, shadow and lipstick won't overload your purse but will be very useful when you need to be meeting-ready! In case the sun already got to you, treating your skin to a detanning service would be a perfect solution.

* Close your hair's scales: To avoid fuzzy texture, use a dry oil that will moisturize the length and also will help to tame the hair. As for your hairstyle, the simplest way is to pull your hair back in a bun or a ponytail. If you want to wear it down, wrap it quickly in a loose bun and take it down once inside.

Source: IANS

Skin Disorder

Skin Disorder

Skin types can range from oily to dry, extreme dryness accompanied by rashes and itching can often denote the presence of a skin problem or skin disorder.

Foods That Can Make Skin Oily

Foods That Can Make Skin Oily

Wrong food choices and poor skin care contribute to oily skin and acne. Avoiding foods that secrete excess oil and including nutritious food can improve the skin health.

Do's and Don'ts for Healthy Skin

Do's and Don'ts for Healthy Skin

Good skin care with adequate moisturizing, proper diet and sun protection can make your skin look younger and healthier. Here are some useful do's and don'ts to keep your skin healthy.

Monsoon Skin Care: Beauty Hacks for Hassle Free Season

Monsoon Skin Care: Beauty Hacks for Hassle Free Season

Monsoon is here and along with the rain, humidity comes in and always plays a spoilsport. Excessive humidity can throw things off balance, here are some tips to keep your skin healthy

Most Common Monsoon Diseases

Most Common Monsoon Diseases

It is time to enjoy the cool weather with the advent of the rains. Along with fun, one should also be mindful of the diseases that are common in this season.

Mineral Makeup Beauty Most Common Monsoon Diseases 

Gastrointestinal bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal bleeding refers to hemorrhage that occurs from one or more portions of the ...

 How to Lose Weight in Simple, Quick, and Easy Methods

How to Lose Weight in Simple, Quick, and Easy Methods

Simple, quick, and easy methods can be included in your diet or exercise routine, which can help ...

 Necrotizing Fasciitis (NF) / Flesh-Eating Disease

Necrotizing Fasciitis (NF) / Flesh-Eating Disease

Necrotizing fasciitis is a rare life threatening bacterial infection of the tissue below the skin ...

