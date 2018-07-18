medindia
Implications of Unmet Promise of a Miracle Drug for Alzheimer's Disease: Review

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 18, 2018 at 1:55 AM Drug News
Researchers lament the unmet promise of a miracle drug for Alzheimer's disease (AD) but are heartened by what they see as encouraging improvements in care for a growing population of older adults, many with dementia.
Implications of Unmet Promise of a Miracle Drug for Alzheimer's Disease: Review

The findings of the study are published in an editorial entitled "The Unmet Promise of a Miracle Drug for Alzheimer's Disease: Implications for Practice, Policy, and Research," Malaz Boustani, MD, MPH, a Regenstrief Institute research scientist and the founding director of the Indiana University Center for Health Innovation and Implementation Science, and co-authors Philip D. Sloane, MD, MPH and Sheryl Zimmerman, PhD, of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Sixteen years ago they projected the impact of a breakthrough drug for AD with two scenarios: one in which this hypothetical drug delayed disease onset and the other in which the new drug slowed disease progression. Unfortunately neither scenario has come to pass. Since 2002 over 100 promising drugs for AD have entered clinical trials but not one has proved sufficiently effective to be approved for patient use.

This innovative collaborative care model broadens the definition of a patient to include family members who enable the person living with AD to stay in their own home much longer. Physicians, nurses, social workers and community health workers work closely with both the older adult and family caregivers -- in the exam room and in the home, as well as over the phone and via email -- to deliver care to optimize the quality of life of the person living with AD and their family caregivers.

Patients and families participating in the ABC model of care are given an initial cognitive, social and psychological needs assessment. The ABC team then helps them develop a personalized treatment plan that typically includes recognizing potentially harmful medications, prescribing new medications, initiating brain and physical exercise regimens, and coaching on problem solving strategies to cope with the cognitive, functional and psychological effects of AD.

The editorial, published in the July 2018 issue of JAMDA, the official journal of the Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine, concludes optimistically: "We may not have a cure for dementia, but hope looms large for continued improvement in care."

Source: Eurekalert

