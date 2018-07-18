medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Easy Breakfast Recipes to Make Your Weekend Fun

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 18, 2018 at 2:02 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Make your weekend fun and refreshing with simple, nourishing and healthy breakfast recipes.

Chef Sujeet Singh, Executive Chef at Radisson Noida sector 55 and Chef Biswadeep Das, Executive Chef at SportsDiner by HangOut recommend some easy recipes to make the weekend breakfast:
Easy Breakfast Recipes to Make Your Weekend Fun
Easy Breakfast Recipes to Make Your Weekend Fun

* Muffins

* Preparation: Butter, Breakfast sugar, refined flour, eggs, vanilla essence and baking powder

* Method: Mix Butter and sugar properly in smooth consistency. Keep adding egg one after the other, refined flour, vanilla essence slowly. Polish muffin silpat with butter and bake it for about 15 minutes at 175 c

* Doughnut

* Preparation: Refined flour, eggs yolk, butter, salt, sugar, bread improver, gluten, and yeast

* Method: Mix all ingredients and make a tight dough, roll the dough with rolling pin or dough sheeter. Cut doughnut with doughnut cutter. After resting for about 30 minutes deep fry the doughnut. Serve with any toping (chocolate, cream etc)

* Oat Bran Pancake

* Preparation: Refined flour, sugar, salt, oats, egg, baking soda and vanilla essence

* Method: Mix all ingredients with milk and make a thick batter on the hot plate/pan, make small pancake and serve with maple syrup and honey.

* Shakshuka

* Preparation: Eggs, Red yellow bell peppers, capsicum, garlic cloves, red onion, black pepper, tamoto puree, basil, mint, zaatar and salt

* Method: Heat the vegetable oil in a deep skillet over medium heat. Stir in the garlic, onion, and bell pepper; cook and stir until the onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the canned tomatoes, paprika and jalapenos; stir, using the back of a spoon to break up the tomatoes. Simmer for about 25 minutes.Crack an egg into a small bowl, then gently slip the egg into the tomato sauce. Repeat with the remaining eggs. Cook the eggs until the whites are firm and the yolks have thickened but are not hard, 2 1/2 to 3 minutes. If the tomato sauce gets dry, add a few tablespoons of water. Remove the eggs with a slotted spoon, place onto a warm plate, and serve with the tomato sauce and pita bread.

* Bagels with smoke salmon

* Preparation: Bagel, smoke salmon, scamorza, cream cheese, eggs, dill leaves and capers

* Method: Split bagel in half horizontally. Spread cut sides with cream cheese. Over cheese on 1 bagel half, layer cucumber, smoked salmon, red onion, and capers. Set remaining bagel half, cream cheese side down, over filling.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Related Links

Top Ten Reasons Why You Should Eat Breakfast

Top Ten Reasons Why You Should Eat Breakfast

Side effects of skipping breakfast are inefficient brain and body functioning. This unhealthy habit is linked to fatigue, low work output, metabolic syndrome.

Wholesome Breakfast Choices for an Ideal Start

Wholesome Breakfast Choices for an Ideal Start

Good health and well-being depends on a leisurely breakfast. However, rushing our breakfast on account of work commitments is the biggest mistake we make.

Breakfast Foods to Avoid

Breakfast Foods to Avoid

Many unhealthy breakfast foods are marketed as health foods and consumers unwittingly include them in their daily diet. Find out whether your breakfast is actually healthy.

Skipping Breakfast Can Actually Make You Fat: Study

Skipping Breakfast Can Actually Make You Fat: Study

Infrequent breakfast consumption is associated with indices of central obesity and weight gain, with these associations being more evident in individuals who never eat breakfast, stated study.

Diet Tips for Teens

Diet Tips for Teens

Teenage dieting tips must include nutrient-rich meals on regular intervals. Healthy eating is the key to lose and maintain ideal weight.

Healthy Comfort Foods

Healthy Comfort Foods

Comfort foods can be based on habits or the unfamiliar; convenience or exploration. Healthy makeover for comfort food helps to de-stress and to celebrate joy.

More News on:

Wholesome Breakfast Choices for an Ideal Start Diet Tips for Teens Top Ten Reasons Why You Should Eat Breakfast Healthy Comfort Foods 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Gastrointestinal bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal bleeding refers to hemorrhage that occurs from one or more portions of the ...

 How to Lose Weight in Simple, Quick, and Easy Methods

How to Lose Weight in Simple, Quick, and Easy Methods

Simple, quick, and easy methods can be included in your diet or exercise routine, which can help ...

 Necrotizing Fasciitis (NF) / Flesh-Eating Disease

Necrotizing Fasciitis (NF) / Flesh-Eating Disease

Necrotizing fasciitis is a rare life threatening bacterial infection of the tissue below the skin ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...