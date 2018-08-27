Too Little or Too Much Sleep Affects Your Heart Health

Six to eight hours of sleep at night each day is more beneficial for good heart health, reveals the researchers. Using more than one million data, they have found that both excessive sleep hours and sleep deprivation should be avoided for optimum heart health.
The researchers have warned a potential increase in the risk of heart disease or a stroke with too less or more sleep.
‘Balance in the sleep hours is essential as it has been found that both sleep deprivation and excessive sleep hours have a negative impact on heart health.
’
More research is required to find out the exact cause, but it is confirmed that sleep impacts the biological processes like blood pressure, glucose metabolism, and inflammations which points to cardiovascular disease.
A senior cardiac nurse, Emily McGrath, emphasized that getting a good night's sleep is essential for good health and adviced that prolonged sleep deprivation or excessive sleeping should be avoided.
It is important to consult the general physician if a person struggles with sleep disorder as it has a significant negative outcome on the quality of life.
Source: Medindia