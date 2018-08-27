Monstrous Hunter Tick Spotted in Sweden for the First Time

Species of giant Hyalomma tick that is commonly seen in Asia, Europe, and Africa has been spotted in Sweden for the first time, reported Swedish radio on Sunday. These specimens can become three centimeters long and transmit deadly pathogens by biting humans.

It has been found to carry a hemorrhagic fever virus, according to researcher Giulio Grandi. He told that the ticks are very fast where they actively search for a host to attack instead of waiting for the prey. He also added that the ticks could have been carried to Sweden by migrating birds as it has never before been detected in Sweden.



‘Giant 'hunter' tick which is a deadly pathogen when bitten was detected in Sweden for the first time. ’ As part of a multi-year project examining how climate change might influence diseases in Sweden, the ticks are being sent to Grandi by post. So far 2000 living and dead ticks were sent by those who supported the research.



Associate professor from Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, Ann Albihn, who was working on the project said that the possibilities of contracting the deadly virus in Sweden remained very low but depending on future changes in the climate the species may develop a new trick to adopt the harsh Swedish climate.



