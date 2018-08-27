medindia
Ebola: New Drug Prototype MAb114 Rolled Out to Prevent Further Deaths

by Rishika Gupta on  August 27, 2018 at 3:50 PM Tropical Disease News
Ebola drug prototype - mAb114 has been rolled out to prevent Ebola deaths from increasing. In this one month alone, nearly 67 people have died.
Ebola: New Drug Prototype MAb114 Rolled Out to Prevent Further Deaths

Two people among the ten selected have received the experimental Ebola drug prototype - mAb114 and have recovered, informed the Health Ministry. But the danger stills exists as the virus is still continuing to spread to other conflicted areas.

From the start of this month, 105 cases have been reported from North Kivu and Ituri provinces, of which laboratory tests have confirmed 77 cases, explained the health ministry.

On the bright side, 11 people have recovered from the Ebola infection.

Oly Ilunga Kalenga, health minister of DRC, recently traveled to the Mangina, the heart of the outbreak to witness two patients being released from the government hospital who have participated in the experimental treatment.

"These two people are among the first ten patients to have received the therapeutic molecule mAb114," said the ministry.

mAb114 is the first therapeutic treatment to be used in response to Ebola in the Congo. The results have been so encouraging that four other experimental therapies have also been approved.

World Health Organization head, Tedros Ghebreyesus praised the Congolese officials for using the experimental drug in time to combat the virus. He called it "a ray of hope for people with the disease."

Source: Medindia

