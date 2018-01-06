medindia
Tips for Skin Care During and After Pregnancy

by Hannah Joy on  June 1, 2018 at 10:45 AM Women Health News
Pregnant women are likely to experience many changes in their body, hair, and skin during and after pregnancy. Therefore, taking care of the skin during pregnancy can improve overall health.
Subhashini, an Ayurveda expert at the Himalaya Drug Company, says that because the body of a pregnant woman stretches to make way for the child, the skin needs to be soothed and comforted through the expansion.

"In addition to stretching skin, sweat may contribute to itchy pregnancy rashes that appear on the belly, bottom, under the breast, in the arm pits, and inner thighs," she said.

Other reasons for rashes may include lack of hydration and stress.

Here are some of the tips that she shared to rejuvenate your skin during this time:
  • Use products especially made for mothers which are enriched with the goodness of herbs to moisturise, soothe, and heal your skin.
  • In case of rashes or breakouts, use an anti-rash cream for moms which is infused with Yashada Bhasma and Aloe Vera that are known to have antiseptic and antimicrobial properties to heal and soothe the skin.
  • To reduce stress, engage in activities that calm your mind. For instance, soothe yourself with a post-natal massage, get adequate sleep, and indulge in aromatherapy. Do not forget to give yourself enough time to rest.
  • Ensure that you take lukewarm showers, as hot water can further dry your skin and restrict it from getting the required moisturisation.
  • Most women face discomfort due to rashes. Applying a cold compress on your skin can give you that much-needed comfort.
  • Studies suggest that pregnant and lactating mothers should drink plenty of fluids. This also helps moisturise and hydrate your skin.


Source: IANS
Related Links

Women Should Not be Compelled to Take Death Risks during Pregnancy

Women Should Not be Compelled to Take Death Risks during Pregnancy

Laws prohibiting abortion should not force women to take death risks and injury by having a baby.

Fish Consumption during Pregnancy Does Not Cause Autism

Fish Consumption during Pregnancy Does Not Cause Autism

Fish consumption during pregnancy is not linked to autism in babies. The assumption is that mercury exposure in pregnancy is a significant cause of autism but the health benefits of fish outweigh the risks from mercury.

Fewer Low-income, Urban Women Use Vitamin Supplementation Before Pregnancy

Fewer Low-income, Urban Women Use Vitamin Supplementation Before Pregnancy

Many poor, urban women do not use prenatal vitamins supplementation before pregnancy, according to a new study.

Risks of Epilepsy Drug in Pregnancy: To Use or Not to Use? EU Debates

Risks of Epilepsy Drug in Pregnancy: To Use or Not to Use? EU Debates

Using epileptic drug valproate during pregnancy can help pregnant mothers with epilepsy but the drug carries a risk of physical abnormalities and developmental problems like autism in babies. EU is considering a partial ban.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs hould be avoided.

Home Pregnancy Test

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

Pregnancy

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Trimester of pregnancy

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

