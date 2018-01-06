medindia
Cooking Training Can Reduce Salt Levels in Chinese Take-out Meals

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 1, 2018 at 10:36 AM Diet & Nutrition News
Chinese dishes have high levels of salt contents. Cooking training for Chinese take-out chefs and restaurant owners can help to reduce the excess sodium content in the foods they serve with no substantial loss of taste, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in Public Health Reports.
A research team from Temple University's Center for Asian Health investigated the effectiveness of a sodium-reduction training intervention, "Healthy Chinese Take-Out Initiative," which trained chefs from 206 Chinese take-out restaurants in the low-income neighborhoods in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Initiative included:
  • professionally led, culturally tailored training on healthy, low-sodium cooking
  • low-sodium cooking materials such as recipes and measurement spoons
  • a citywide mass-media campaign on sodium reduction
  • annual one-on-one booster training and compliance checks

    • The researchers monitored the sodium in three popular dishes - shrimp and broccoli, chicken lo mein, and General Tso's chicken - in 40 restaurants and found significant reductions in the sodium content of all three dishes 36 months after the initial training intervention.

    "These findings demonstrate the feasibility and potential benefits to population health of a coordinated partnership among public health agencies, academic institutions, and community businesses and organizations to reduce sodium in restaurants," wrote the study authors.

    The authors added that more research should be done on the subject examining the effects of the intervention in other types of restaurants, such as delis, buffets, or pizza shops.

    Source: Eurekalert
    Related Links

    Low Salt Diet for Good Health

    Low Salt Diet for Good Health

    Salt is substance existing in water as well as in foods. The article discusses the major risks involved in taking excessive salt intake, along with proposed benefits after reduction.

    Tame your Salt Intake Smartly

    Tame your Salt Intake Smartly

    Salt is essential for the proper functioning of body but most of us generally exceed the intake of salt than the daily requirement of 6gm.We should keep the intake of salt under control.

    Healthy Diet is of No Use, If Your Diet is High in Salt

    Healthy Diet is of No Use, If Your Diet is High in Salt

    Consuming high amounts of salt elevates blood pressure and is not associated with how healthy an individual's overall diet is. Avoid consuming high salt foods like pizza, burger, potato chips, processed meats, canned vegetables, sauces, pickles, ...

    More Than Two Teaspoons of Salt A Day Doubles Risk Of Heart Failure

    More Than Two Teaspoons of Salt A Day Doubles Risk Of Heart Failure

    Dietary intake of salt more than 5 gms daily, increases risk of heart disease and more than 6.8 gms of salt increases risk of heart failure.

    Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

    Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

    The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

