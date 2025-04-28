Tick-Tock Heart Protection:Saving Hearts With Circardian Rhythm

Body’s clockwork, BMAL1 and HIF2A, can influence the timing and severity of heart attacks.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

BMAL1â€“HIF2A heterodimer modulates circadian variations of myocardial injury



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Timing heart treatments with the body’s natural clock could be the next big breakthrough! #circadianhealth #medindia ’

Timing heart treatments with the body’s natural clock could be the next big breakthrough! #circadianhealth #medindia ’

Advertisements

Circadian Clock: The Hidden Controller of Heart Damage

circadian rhythm

Advertisements

BMAL1 and HIF2A: The Power Duo Behind Heart Protection

Advertisements

Targeting Time: A New Dawn for Heart Therapies

BMAL1–HIF2A heterodimer modulates circadian variations of myocardial injury- (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-025-08898-z)