Is Magnesium the Answer to Cisplatin-Induced Kidney Damage?

Magnesium offers crucial kidney protection during cisplatin chemotherapy, reducing the risk of serious kidney damage.

Did You Know?

Protecting Kidneys from Chemotherapy Damage with Magnesium

Cisplatin is powerful against cancer but tough on the kidneys!

Guard Your Kidneys with Magnesium!

Cisplatin, despite having helped millions of people survive cancer, the chemotherapeutic drug is known to cause kidney damage! Until now, doctors mostly relied on heavy hydration to protect patients from this damage.According to a new study, we can skip this unnecessary damage! (Researchers found that patients who got magnesium through an IV while on cisplatin therapy had a much lower chance of acute kidney injury is a sudden and rapidthat can occur within hours or days. Magnesiumby reducing this stress on kidney cells and also kept the blood flow steady!Magnesium exhibited kidney protection through its ability to, andto the kidneys, which are crucial defenses against cisplatin-induced nephrotoxicity . Importantly, the protective effect remained consistent across diverse patient subgroups, suggesting broad applicability.The battle against cancer is already hard enough, and with the added burden of kidney damage , it’s even worse. With intravenous magnesium showing strong protective benefits, a small addition to chemotherapy protocols could make a big difference in protecting patients from this additional burden. Future prospective trials could pave the way for magnesium to be firmly applied as a standard preventive measure!Source-Mass General Brigham