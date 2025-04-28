About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Is Magnesium the Answer to Cisplatin-Induced Kidney Damage?

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Apr 28 2025 11:22 AM

Magnesium offers crucial kidney protection during cisplatin chemotherapy, reducing the risk of serious kidney damage.

Cisplatin, despite having helped millions of people survive cancer, the chemotherapeutic drug is known to cause kidney damage! Until now, doctors mostly relied on heavy hydration to protect patients from this damage.
According to a new study, we can skip this unnecessary damage! (1 Trusted Source
Intravenous Magnesium and Cisplatin-Associated Acute Kidney Injury

Go to source)

Protecting Kidneys from Chemotherapy Damage with Magnesium

Cisplatin is powerful against cancer but tough on the kidneys!


Researchers found that patients who got magnesium through an IV while on cisplatin therapy had a much lower chance of acute kidney injury. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) is a sudden and rapid loss of kidney function that can occur within hours or days. Magnesium acted like a shield by reducing this stress on kidney cells and also kept the blood flow steady!

Magnesium exhibited kidney protection through its ability to stabilize cellular membranes, decrease oxidative stress, and maintain blood flow to the kidneys, which are crucial defenses against cisplatin-induced nephrotoxicity. Importantly, the protective effect remained consistent across diverse patient subgroups, suggesting broad applicability.

The battle against cancer is already hard enough, and with the added burden of kidney damage, it’s even worse. With intravenous magnesium showing strong protective benefits, a small addition to chemotherapy protocols could make a big difference in protecting patients from this additional burden. Future prospective trials could pave the way for magnesium to be firmly applied as a standard preventive measure!

Guard Your Kidneys with Magnesium!


Reference:
  1. Intravenous Magnesium and Cisplatin-Associated Acute Kidney Injury - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40272825/)

Source-Mass General Brigham
