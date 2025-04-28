Is Magnesium the Answer to Cisplatin-Induced Kidney Damage?

Magnesium offers crucial kidney protection during cisplatin chemotherapy, reducing the risk of serious kidney damage.
Protecting Kidneys from Chemotherapy Damage with Magnesium
Researchers found that patients who got magnesium through an IV while on cisplatin therapy had a much lower chance of acute kidney injury. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) is a sudden and rapid loss of kidney function that can occur within hours or days. Magnesium acted like a shield by reducing this stress on kidney cells and also kept the blood flow steady!
Magnesium exhibited kidney protection through its ability to stabilize cellular membranes, decrease oxidative stress, and maintain blood flow to the kidneys, which are crucial defenses against cisplatin-induced nephrotoxicity. Importantly, the protective effect remained consistent across diverse patient subgroups, suggesting broad applicability.
The battle against cancer is already hard enough, and with the added burden of kidney damage, it’s even worse. With intravenous magnesium showing strong protective benefits, a small addition to chemotherapy protocols could make a big difference in protecting patients from this additional burden. Future prospective trials could pave the way for magnesium to be firmly applied as a standard preventive measure!
