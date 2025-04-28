About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Breathing New Life Into Donor Lungs: The Power of HOPE

by Dr. Leena M on Apr 28 2025 3:02 PM

Advances in lung perfusion are transforming transplant success rates by extending donor lung preservation times

Every breath saved is a life rewritten — and today, science is giving lungs a second chance to breathe. Imagine donor lungs staying alive and thriving for nearly 20 hours outside the body! New breakthroughs are rewriting the rules of transplantation. No more rushing against time — now, lungs can be preserved longer, healthier, and safer.A new era of limitless lung preservation is here, and the future of transplant medicine has never been brighter! (1 Trusted Source
Intermittent Ex Vivo Lung Perfusion in a Porcine Model for Prolonged Lung Preservation

Go to source).

HOPE Technique Revolutionizes Lung Preservation

Hypothermic Oxygenated Machine Perfusion (HOPE) technique has emerged as a groundbreaking method to safely extend the viability of donor lungs for up to 20 hours outside the body. By cooling lungs to 12°C after a short normothermic ex vivo lung perfusion (nEVLP) assessment, HOPE eliminates the need for repeated ice storage. Early results presented by Jitte Jennekens show no lung rejections and comparable outcomes to traditional methods, positioning HOPE as a future standard in lung transplantation.


Enhancing Graft Quality

Intermittent ex vivo lung perfusion (EVLP)—two rounds of perfusion separated by cold storage—results in better lung graft condition than cold static preservation alone is found in a study using porcine model . Despite a slight drop in dynamic compliance after the second perfusion, lungs preserved this way showed higher ATP levels, better oxygenation, and preserved mitochondria. This strategy could help prolong preservation windows and improve graft viability for transplants.


Future of Lung Transplantation: Tailored Preservation Strategies

Combining the successes of HOPE and intermittent EVLP highlights a future where personalized lung preservation becomes a reality. Extended perfusion times open up possibilities for optimizing donor lungs with therapies, such as anti-inflammatory agents or gene editing. As Jennekens emphasized, the next step is finding the best preservation approach for different donor lung types, aiming to boost success rates and expand the donor pool.

Reference:
  1. Intermittent Ex Vivo Lung Perfusion in a Porcine Model for Prolonged Lung Preservation - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37726888/)

Source-International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation
