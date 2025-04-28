Breathing New Life Into Donor Lungs: The Power of HOPE

Advances in lung perfusion are transforming transplant success rates by extending donor lung preservation times
New breakthroughs are rewriting the rules of transplantation. Donor lungs can now be preserved longer, healthier, and safer outside the body for nearly 20 hours.
Intermittent Ex Vivo Lung Perfusion in a Porcine Model for Prolonged Lung Preservation
Go to source).
‘Did You Know?
Donor lungs can now survive nearly 20 hours outside the body with new perfusion techniques!
HOPE Technique Revolutionizes Lung PreservationHypothermic Oxygenated Machine Perfusion (HOPE) technique has emerged as a groundbreaking method to safely extend the viability of
Enhancing Graft QualityIntermittent ex vivo lung perfusion (EVLP)—two rounds of perfusion separated by cold storage—results in better lung graft condition than cold static preservation alone is found in a study using porcine model . Despite a slight drop in dynamic compliance after the second perfusion, lungs preserved this way showed higher ATP levels, better oxygenation, and preserved mitochondria. This strategy could help prolong preservation windows and improve graft viability for transplants.
Future of Lung Transplantation: Tailored Preservation StrategiesCombining the successes of HOPE and intermittent EVLP highlights a future where personalized lung preservation becomes a reality. Extended perfusion times open up possibilities for optimizing donor lungs with therapies, such as anti-inflammatory agents or gene editing. As Jennekens emphasized, the next step is finding the best preservation approach for different donor lung types, aiming to boost success rates and expand the donor pool.
Source-International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation