Three More Children With Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) Symptoms

In districts of North Bihar, cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), also known as 'Chamki fever', have been detected.



Three children were admitted in the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) at Muzaffarpur after AES symptoms.

‘Many children in north Bihar below 10 years in age, suffer from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome during the summer season every year. At present, the temperature in north Bihar is nearly 39 degree Celsius with 25 to 30 per cent humidity.’





"These children are suffering from heat stroke and have deficiency of sodium and glucose. Piyush Raj is in critical condition," Sahani said.



"We already have 6 children having symptoms of AES admitted in the hospital," Sahani added.



"If humidity reaches 50 to 60 per cent and the temperature remains nearly 40 degree Celsius, more cases of AES would appear in districts of north Bihar. It severely affects humans, especially children suffering from malnutrition," Sahani said.



Gopal Shankar Sahani, a child specialist at SKMCH Muzaffarpur, said three children were admitted to the hospital with suspected AES.