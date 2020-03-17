Third Coronavirus Death in India

His wife is also a COVID-19 positive patient under treatment and her condition is described as ''stable''.
‘A 63-year-old COVID-19 patient died at the Kasturba Hospital. He is the first victim in Mumbai, Maharashtra and India's third reported death due to coronavirus.’
There are another 38 coronavirus positive patients admitted in hospitals across the state, besides around 600 in ''home quarantine'' in Mumbai.
The number of COVID-19 cases in India now stands at 126, the maximum being in Maharashtra.
Source: IANS