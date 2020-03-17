Third Coronavirus Death in India

An elderly COVID-19 patient who was under treatment at the Kasturba Hospital, died today in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He's the first victim in Maharashtra and India's third coronavirus death.



The Mumbai-based man, who had a travel history to Dubai, was under treatment at the state-run Kasturba Hospital in south central Mumbai where he was shifted after five days treatment at a private hospital.

‘A 63-year-old COVID-19 patient died at the Kasturba Hospital. He is the first victim in Mumbai, Maharashtra and India's third reported death due to coronavirus.’





The number of COVID-19 cases in India now stands at 126, the maximum being in Maharashtra.







His wife is also a COVID-19 positive patient under treatment and her condition is described as ''stable''.