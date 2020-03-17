by Hannah Joy on  March 17, 2020 at 3:12 PM Indian Health News
Third Coronavirus Death in India
An elderly COVID-19 patient who was under treatment at the Kasturba Hospital, died today in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He's the first victim in Maharashtra and India's third coronavirus death.

The Mumbai-based man, who had a travel history to Dubai, was under treatment at the state-run Kasturba Hospital in south central Mumbai where he was shifted after five days treatment at a private hospital.

His wife is also a COVID-19 positive patient under treatment and her condition is described as ''stable''.


There are another 38 coronavirus positive patients admitted in hospitals across the state, besides around 600 in ''home quarantine'' in Mumbai.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India now stands at 126, the maximum being in Maharashtra.



Source: IANS

