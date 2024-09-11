In the wake of the pandemic, Punjab has encountered a rising drug problem—Pregabalin, a prescription medication that has become a popular yet dangerous alternative for drug users. This painkiller, known locally as "koda" or "Signature," has caught the attention of anti-drug committees and vigilant communities, triggering a battle to curb its misuse. Furthermore, in the State of Punjab Household Survey (2018), it was found that nearly 15% or 1 in 7 people were using either a licit or illicit substance in a dependent manner (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Pregabalin Use/Misuse: A Source of Consternation in Western Punjab
Pregabalin in PunjabIn Mansa district, Punjab, the Ralla village's Nasha Roko Committee patrols the borders, armed with sticks and pistols, stopping and frisking vehicles for the red-and-white capsules of Pregabalin. This self-initiated group, along with others across the region, has made significant progress, claiming to have reduced alcohol and heroin addiction by 95%. However, Pregabalin presents a new challenge.
Pregabalin is widely prescribed to treat neuropathic pain and anxiety disorders, but its overuse leads to life-threatening conditions like seizures and comas. Despite its dangers, the drug remains accessible and unregulated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, making it a cheap and easy high for many, including students.
Government's Response to PregablinOnly recently have district magistrates across Punjab banned the sale of Pregabalin tablets over 75 mg. While this move empowers the police to act against black-market sellers and unauthorized chemists, critics argue that it's too little too late for families who have already lost loved ones to the drug.
In response to the slow government action, vigilante groups like those in Ralla have taken matters into their own hands. They patrol in a sky-blue vehicle equipped with loudspeakers, urging villagers to report drug activities. Their actions go beyond surveillance—culprits caught with large quantities of the drug are often beaten before the police are involved. Such methods, while controversial, have gained approval from local communities who are desperate to rid their society of the drug menace.
The devastating effect of Pregabalin on families is evident. Many users, including young men, fall into a near-comatose state after consuming an entire strip of pills. Their families are left helpless as addiction fuels domestic violence, theft, and a complete breakdown of family structures.
Pregabalin’s legal status remains a loophole. Despite multiple seizures of large quantities of the drug, the punishment for possession or sale remains minimal. Users can secure bail quickly, frustrating the efforts of the local police and further complicating the fight against drug abuse.
