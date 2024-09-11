Hidden Struggle: Why Patients Hesitate to Talk About Psychedelics With Their Doctors

It is important to discuss your health and well-being with your primary care physician in a secure and comfortable environment. Trust and communication between patients and clinicians are critical components in providing and receiving adequate medical treatment.
‘Did you know? Nearly 60% of respondents were dissatisfied with conversations about psychedelics, and over half felt discriminated against by their physician for discussing the topic.’However, the stigma attached might make this procedure more difficult for patients using psychedelics for therapeutic purposes.
Hallucinogens, or psychedelics, are a group of drugs that alter perception, mood, and cognitive processes, often used therapeutically to treat conditions like depression,anxiety, and PTSD.
Nevertheless, many people who have used psychedelic substances, including psilocybin, to help regulate their symptoms of depression, anxiety, or PTSD do not take that feeling of peace and safety for granted.
A group of academics from the Irving K. Barber Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at UBC Okanagan has recently published a study.
The study focuses on patient perspectives and potential concerns when discussing the therapeutic use of psychedelics with their doctors.
Advertisement
Patients' Experiences Discussing Psychedelics for Therapeutic Purposes with Physicians and Other Health Care Providers
Go to source).
Legal Pathway for Psychedelic TherapyIn Canada, to legally obtain psychedelic substances for therapeutic use, a doctor must determine there is a genuine need for these psychedelics and then apply them to Health Canada’s Special Access Program for their patient.
Advertisement
Fear of stigmatization, perceived lack of knowledge by their care provider, and concern of damaging a long-term relationship with their physician can also stop the conversation.
Stigma Surrounding Psychedelics in Therapeutic UseThe study analyzed data from approximately 800 adults who use psychedelics, with about 80 percent endorsing their use for therapeutic purposes.
Some 78 percent of respondents reported facing barriers to access, while one-third said they had discussed using psychedelics with their doctor. For those who managed to have the conversation, 13 percent said their doctor recommended psychedelics.
Despite this, nearly 60 percent of respondents felt less satisfied with the communication about psychedelics they’d had with their physician compared to previous conversations, and more than half felt discriminated against by their physician for raising the topic in the first place.
As policies evolve to improve access to psychedelic medicines, it’s crucial to also focus on fostering open and transparent communication between patients and physicians,” says Dr. St. Pierre.
“In particular, there is a need for educational resources and guidelines to support health-care practitioners in understanding the therapeutic potential of psychedelics, especially for patients seeking new treatments for conditions like PTSD and depression.”
Reference:
- Patients' Experiences Discussing Psychedelics for Therapeutic Purposes with Physicians and Other Health Care Providers- (https:www.liebertpub.com/doi/10.1089/psymed.2023.0060 )
Source-Eurekalert