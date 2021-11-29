About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Psychedelics Hold Potential in Treating Mental Illness

by Angela Mohan on November 29, 2021 at 2:54 PM
Psychedelics Hold Potential in Treating Mental Illness

Psychedelics could combat several forms of mental illness and, in mice, have achieved long-lasting results from just one dose.

Chang Lu is helping his Virginia Commonwealth University collaborators study the epigenomic effects of psychedelics.

Pssychedelics appear to work faster and last longer than current medications — all with fewer side effects.

The project hinged on Lu's genomic analysis. His process allows researchers to use very small samples of tissue, down to hundreds to thousands of cells, and draw meaningful conclusions from them .
Researchers can do human clinical trials with the substances, taking blood and urine samples and observing behaviors, Lu said. "But the thing is, the behavioral data will tell you the result, but it doesn't tell you why it works in a certain way," he said.

Looking at molecular changes, allow scientists to peer into what Lu calls the black box of neuroscience to understand the biological processes at work. While the brains of mice are very different from human brains, Lu said there are enough similarities to make valid comparisons between the two.

In recent years, regulators have begun allowing research on the drugs to proceed.

Gonzalez-Maeso said psychedelics have shown promise in alleviating major depression and anxiety disorders. "They induce profound effects in perception," he said. "But I was interested in how these drugs actually induce behavioral effects in mice."

To explore the genomic basis of those effects, he teamed up with Lu.

González-Maeso's team used 2,5-dimethoxy-4-iodoamphetamine, or DOI, a drug similar to LSD, administering it to mice that had been trained to fear certain triggers. Lu's lab then analyzed brain samples for changes in the epigenome and the gene expression.

Epigenomic variations were found more long-lasting than the changes in gene expression, thus more likely to link with the long-term effects of a psychedelic.

After one dose of DOI, the mice that had reacted to fear triggers no longer responded to them with anxious behaviors. Their brains also showed effects, even after the substance was no longer detectable in the tissues, Lu said. The findings were published in the Cell Reports.

It's a hopeful development for those who suffer from mental illness and the people who love them. In fact, it wasn't just the science that drew Lu to the project.

For him, it's also personal.

"My older brother has had schizophrenia for the last 30 years, basically. So I've always been intrigued by mental health," Lu said.

"And then once I found that our approach can be applied to look at processes like that — that's why I decided to do research in the field of brain neuroscience."

Gonzalez-Maeso said research on psychedelics is still in its early stages, and there's much work to be done before treatments derived from them could be widely available.



Source: Medindia
More News on:
Somatoform Disorders Mind-wandering Anosognosia Shared Psychosis Disorder Spirituality and Mental Health 

