Telephone Used By Corona-Infected Doctor to Treat Patients
Doctor, who has been quarantined after he tested positive for coronavirus, is using telemedicine to offer medical advice to his patients.

Mohammad Shamim is a professor at the department of TB and chest diseases at the JNMC, which is affiliated to the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Shamim, whose infection is asymptotic, is connecting directly with the JNMC staff via video conferencing to give advice on Covid-19 patients admitted to the isolation ward, and non-Covid-19 patients in the respiratory ward of the JNMC.


Shamim told IANS over phone on Tuesday, "We have 16 Covid-19 positive patients and 35 non-Covid-19 patients and I am treating them through telemedicine in consultation with my colleagues and junior doctors. I am in isolation in my room and facing no problems as such. I feel that the treatment of my patients should continue."

He added, "Though it is challenging, I feel that doctors should continue to save lives at all costs. It is important to survive the pandemic and I feel that Covid-19 positive doctors who are home quarantined can use gadgets like laptops, desktops, telephones and smartphones to give consultations to the patients."

Shamim said that the experience of successfully treating Covid-19 patients at the JNMC, including those who are critically ill, made him confident that he would also recover from the infection soon.

Till now, 27 Covid-19 patients have fully-recovered and been discharged from the JNMC.

Source: IANS

