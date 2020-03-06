Outdoor Light at Night Linked to a Higher Breast Cancer Risk

Higher outdoor light at night exposure may be a risk factor for postmenopausal breast cancer, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the International Journal of Cancer.



For the study, investigators analyzed residential outdoor light at night estimated from satellite imagery in 1996 and assessed breast cancer rates over 16 years of follow-up in 186,981 postmenopausal women.

‘Exposure to outdoor lights at night boosts the risk of breast cancer by 10 percent.’





"It will be important for future studies to accurately measure light at night exposure for individuals using a combination of objective measures, carefully designed questionnaires, and personal measurement devices."



"The small number of studies to investigate this question have often relied on subjective exposure data and yielded inconsistent results. We utilized an objective exposure measure estimated outdoor light at night from satellite data," said senior author Rena Jones, Ph.D., MS, of the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health.

Compared with the lowest level of exposure to outdoor light at night, the highest exposure was associated with a 10% higher risk of developing breast cancer during follow-up, after controlling for confounding factors.