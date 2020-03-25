by Adeline Dorcas on  March 25, 2020 at 3:59 PM News on IT in Healthcare
Telemedicine can Reduce Mental Health Burden of COVID-19
Telemedicine can reduce unnecessary hospital trips and help patients to stay in touch with their physicians while social distancing during COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Role of Telehealth in Reducing the Mental Health Burden from COVID-19" has just been published in the peer-reviewed journal Telemedicine and e-Health.

In the article by Xiaoyun Zhou and coauthors, substantial evidence supports the effectiveness of telemental health in the areas of depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Factors such as fear of exposure, isolation, loss of income, reduced autonomy, and the absence of a cure for coronavirus infection are contributing to increased stress.


The authors emphasize that the provision of mental health support, especially via telehealth, will help patients maintain their psychological well being.

"Telemedicine, which includes teleheath, is growing exponentially at all healthcare institutions, as well as for physicians in groups and in private practice. Healthcare executives are preparing for this," says Mary Ann Liebert, president and CEO of the company that bears her name.

Source: Eurekalert

