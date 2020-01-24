Teens With Obesity and PCOS Have More 'Unhealthy' Bacteria: Study

Font : A- A+



Gut microbiome may play key role in teenagers with obesity and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), stated new research published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

Teens With Obesity and PCOS Have More 'Unhealthy' Bacteria: Study



PCOS is complicated endocrine disorder affecting 6 percent to 18 percent of women of reproductive age and work in adult women indicates that changes in bacteria be involved. The hormone disorder is characterized by elevated testosterone levels in the blood that cause acne, excess hair growth and irregular periods. Teens with PCOS often also struggle with obesity and have a higher risk for type 2 diabetes, infertility, and depression.



‘Adolescents with PCOS and obesity, the bacterial profile (microbiome) from stool has more 'unhealthy' bacteria compared to teens without PCOS.’ Show Full Article





The researchers studied 58 teens with obesity and found that girls with PCOS have an altered gut microbiome compared to those without the condition. These girls had more "unhealthy" bacteria in their stool which was related to higher testosterone levels and other markers of metabolic syndrome, such as higher blood pressure, liver inflammation and plasma triglycerides "The gut microbiome may play a role in PCOS and its related metabolic complications, and these changes can be found in teenagers who are early in the course of the condition," Green said.



Source: Eurekalert "We found that in adolescents with PCOS and obesity, the bacterial profile (microbiome) from stool has more 'unhealthy' bacteria compared to teens without PCOS," said the study's corresponding author, Melanie Cree Green, M.D., Ph.D., of Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, Colo. "The unhealthy bacteria related to higher testosterone concentrations and markers of metabolic complications."The researchers studied 58 teens with obesity and found that girls with PCOS have an altered gut microbiome compared to those without the condition. These girls had more "unhealthy" bacteria in their stool which was related to higher testosterone levels and other markers of metabolic syndrome, such as higher blood pressure, liver inflammation and plasma triglycerides "The gut microbiome may play a role in PCOS and its related metabolic complications, and these changes can be found in teenagers who are early in the course of the condition," Green said.Source: Eurekalert PCOS is complicated endocrine disorder affecting 6 percent to 18 percent of women of reproductive age and work in adult women indicates that changes in bacteria be involved. The hormone disorder is characterized by elevated testosterone levels in the blood that cause acne, excess hair growth and irregular periods. Teens with PCOS often also struggle with obesity and have a higher risk for type 2 diabetes, infertility, and depression.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.