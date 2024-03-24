TB Mukt Panchayat Program: A Solution for India's TB Fight?



TB Mukt Panchayat Campaign

The TB Mukt Panchayat Initiative ( ) by the government has the potential to aid India in combating tuberculosis (TB) by involving local communities to raise widespread awareness about the disease. However, its lacunas need to be addressed, said experts.The flagship programme was launched on March 24, last year, to meet the UN-mandated Sustainable Development Goal of eliminating TB by 2030. India has, however, accelerated the timeline by 2025.“Theis banking upon the village level local self-governance system, called the Panchayati Raj, to attain EndTB goals,” Dr Swathi Krishna Njarekkattuvalappil, from Department of Community Medicine, Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College, Pune, told IANS.“The nationwide campaign for 'TB Mukt Panchayat' stresses the engagement of local communities as central to TB control,” Gautam Menon, Dean, Research and Professor of Biology & Physics at Ashoka University.Dr Swathi and a team of researchers conducted a study, published in theto understand the initiatives’ progress and shortfalls. The study comes ahead of World TB Day on March 24.Published in the- Southeast Asia, the study showed that the initiative promotes multisectoral collaboration “between departments and also solicits high levels of political will”; and local self-government schemes to strengthen end TB activities, among others. However, the study showed that the initiative lacks a periodic monitoring mechanism, panchayat-level TB surveillance data, robust evaluation mechanism, among others. Importantly, the study showed that initiative lays overemphasis on certification/award, which according to Dr Gautam can “lead to attempts to game the system.”“Another concern is the lack of availability of fixed-dose combinations of anti-TB drugs in some frontline states including Rajasthan, MP, and Chhattisgarh. Yet, this campaign is an important move towards TB eradication in India.Source-IANS