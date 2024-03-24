About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

TB Mukt Panchayat Program: A Solution for India's TB Fight?

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 24 2024 7:20 PM

TB Mukt Panchayat Program: A Solution for India
The TB Mukt Panchayat Initiative () by the government has the potential to aid India in combating tuberculosis (TB) by involving local communities to raise widespread awareness about the disease. However, its lacunas need to be addressed, said experts.
The flagship programme was launched on March 24, last year, to meet the UN-mandated Sustainable Development Goal of eliminating TB by 2030. India has, however, accelerated the timeline by 2025.

Diet in Tuberculosis
Diet in Tuberculosis
Patients with tuberculosis should eat a healthy diet so that they build up their immunity to fight against tuberculosis.
“The TB Panchayat Initiative is a community engagement initiative, wherein the national TB Elimination programme (NTEP) is banking upon the village level local self-governance system, called the Panchayati Raj, to attain EndTB goals,” Dr Swathi Krishna Njarekkattuvalappil, from Department of Community Medicine, Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College, Pune, told IANS.

TB Mukt Panchayat Campaign

“The nationwide campaign for 'TB Mukt Panchayat' stresses the engagement of local communities as central to TB control,” Gautam Menon, Dean, Research and Professor of Biology & Physics at Ashoka University.

Dr Swathi and a team of researchers conducted a study, published in the Lancet Regional Health - Southeast Asia, to understand the initiatives’ progress and shortfalls. The study comes ahead of World TB Day on March 24.

Published in the Lancet Regional Health - Southeast Asia, the study showed that the initiative promotes multisectoral collaboration “between departments and also solicits high levels of political will”; and local self-government schemes to strengthen end TB activities, among others. However, the study showed that the initiative lacks a periodic monitoring mechanism, panchayat-level TB surveillance data, robust evaluation mechanism, among others. Importantly, the study showed that initiative lays overemphasis on certification/award, which according to Dr Gautam can “lead to attempts to game the system.”

Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis
Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis
Drug-resistant tuberculosis (TB) is a globally serious infectious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It occurs as multidrug-resistant or MDR TB or in its more severe form, extensively drug-resistant or XDR TB.
“Another concern is the lack of availability of fixed-dose combinations of anti-TB drugs in some frontline states including Rajasthan, MP, and Chhattisgarh. Yet, this campaign is an important move towards TB eradication in India.

Reference:
  1. How can TB Mukt Panchayat initiative contribute towards ending tuberculosis in India? - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lansea/article/PIIS2772-3682(24)00025-8/fulltext)
Source-IANS
World Tuberculosis Day: Yes! We Can End TB!
World Tuberculosis Day: Yes! We Can End TB!
Join the global fight to end tuberculosis. Learn, advocate, and support efforts towards a TB-free future.
Quiz on Tuberculosis
Quiz on Tuberculosis
Tuberculosis is a major health care concern, especially in Africa and South East Asia. Brush up your information on tuberculosis by taking this quiz. ...

Recommended Readings
Latest Respiratory Disease News
View All
Advertisement